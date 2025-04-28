A New Era Begins: T.D. Jakes Hands Over The Potter’s House to Family

Bishop T.D. Jakes, the Senior Pastor and founder of The Potter’s House in Dallas, Texas, has officially announced that he is handing over leadership of the megachurch to his daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and her husband, Toure Roberts.

The announcement was made during Sunday’s service on April 27, 2025, just weeks after Jakes suffered a massive heart attack while preaching. The revered clergyman admitted that his recent health scare was a major factor in the decision to transition leadership.

“You have been faithful to God, and you have been faithful to me. And I’m so grateful,” Jakes told the congregation while addressing Sarah and Toure.

Founded in 1996, The Potter’s House has grown into one of America’s most influential churches. The leadership transition is set to be completed by July.