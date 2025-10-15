A Nation Failing Its People: Nigeria’s Endless Struggle with Bad Governance and Poverty

BY MUHEEZZAH AHMED-GIWA

Nigeria today stands at a difficult point in its history, where progress and hardship coexist in almost every aspect of life. The country’s challenges are not isolated; they overlap and shape one another, cutting across politics, economy, lifestyle, culture, and even technology.

From the rising unemployment and cost of living to corruption and bad governance, these issues define the everyday struggles of millions. What makes it more concerning is how normalized these problems have become, so much so that many Nigerians have learned to live with pain as if it were part of life itself.

Among the most troubling issues is unemployment, especially among the youth. Despite a slight improvement in Nigeria’s overall unemployment rate, youth unemployment remains a major concern, currently pegged at 6.5 percent, with women more affected at 7.8 percent compared to 5.4 percent for their male counterparts.

This was disclosed by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in a recent demographic study. Many graduates possess theoretical knowledge but lack practical, industry-related skills, leaving them either underqualified, overqualified, or trapped in jobs unrelated to their fields. Finding decent work in Nigeria has become one of the hardest tasks, even after bagging a degree.

This has drained the hopes of many young Nigerians, forcing some into depression, while others turn to fraud or illegal means to survive. This reflects the government’s failure to create enabling environments for industries to thrive. It also reduces productivity and increases dependency, while it fuels frustration and migration.

Closely linked to unemployment is poverty and the rising cost of living, which have become unbearable for ordinary citizens. The removal of fuel subsidies, the steady fall of the naira, the high cost of living, and growing insecurity have worsened an already fragile economy.

Prices of basic goods like rice, bread, and fuel rise almost every week, making survival a daily battle. Even the middle class, once relatively stable, now feels the sting of hardship. This economic strain cuts across all areas; families can barely afford healthcare, education is becoming a privilege, and entertainment has become a temporary escape from real-life stress.

The inflation rate has created a ripple effect on every sector. Business owners face higher operating costs, workers earn the same salaries despite the rising prices, and savings lose value faster than ever. The economic policies put in place to control inflation often fail to reach the grassroots, leaving ordinary people to bear the brunt.

As the Naira continues to depreciate, imports become more expensive, and local production remains limited due to poor infrastructure and insecurity. Inflation, therefore, is not just a number; it is a silent thief that steals stability from households, creativity from entrepreneurs, and hope from a struggling population.

Another pressing issue is insecurity, especially kidnapping. Once rare, it has now become a terrifying part of daily life. People are kidnapped from highways, homes, and even schools, while ransom payments have turned into a major underground economy. The fact that many kidnappers operate freely shows the weakness of Nigeria’s security system and the absence of strong governance.

These problems are deeply rooted in bad governance. The failure of leadership in Nigeria is not just about corruption but also about a lack of vision, planning, and accountability. The government’s inability to recognise and respond to risks such as election fraud, terrorism, and police brutality reveals a system that values power over progress.

Leadership is often gained through bribery, intimidation, and violence rather than merit or capability. Nigeria needs a new model of leadership, an epistocratic system that values knowledge, integrity, and competence. Without reform, the cycle of poor governance will continue, and every other sector will keep suffering.

One cannot discuss bad governance without addressing corruption, which has become a way of life in Nigeria. Despite numerous reforms and anti-corruption campaigns, the problem remains deeply rooted in both government and society.

Funds meant for education, healthcare, and development are often mismanaged or embezzled. Political appointments are given based on connection, not qualification. Corruption has weakened institutions, eroded public trust, and made honesty look foolish in a society where “who you know” often determines what you get. While many Nigerians disapprove of it, some participate in corrupt practices as a means of survival, reflecting how deeply broken the system is. The consequence is a nation trapped in underdevelopment, where progress depends more on luck than on effort.

Another silent but deadly problem is the poor healthcare system. Nigeria’s hospitals are underfunded, underequipped, and overcrowded. Many citizens die from illnesses that could have been easily treated if better facilities were available. Medical practitioners are leaving the country in large numbers for better opportunities abroad, creating a gap that leaves the local system struggling.

Power supply issues, lack of modern tools, and poor funding make hospitals unsafe for patients who rely on them. This weakness in healthcare exposes the value that society places on human life and reflects the broader collapse of governance and infrastructure.

Finally, there is the growing culture of fake lifestyle, driven by peer pressure and social media. In today’s Nigeria, image often matters more than reality. Many young people feel pressured to appear rich or successful online, even when struggling financially. This obsession with appearances has led to moral decay, depression, and unrealistic expectations. Social media, while offering opportunities for creativity and connection, has also become a stage for competition and deceit.

To sum it all up, Nigeria’s pulse reflects a country full of potential yet trapped in its own contradictions. These problems—unemployment, poverty, inflation, insecurity, bad governance, corruption, poor healthcare, and fake lifestyles are interconnected Yet, despite all the hardship, Nigerians continue to adapt, innovate, and survive.

True progress will come only when governance becomes accountable, corruption is punished, jobs are created, and human lives are valued. Until then, Nigerians will keep navigating these crossroads, tired but hopeful, wounded but unbroken, waiting for the day when their nation’s pulse will finally beat with peace, fairness, and pride.

Ahmed-Giwa is a student of English at the University of Lagos with strong skills in writing, research, and communication.