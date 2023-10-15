A’ Ibom to donate 14 patrol boats to military to fight waterways crimes

By Isaac Job

Akwa Ibom State government has promised to donate 14 brand new patrol boats to military as support to tackle criminalities along waterways in the state .

The partnership deal was consummated at the weekend when the state governor Pastor Umo Eno, hosted the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja at Government House , Uyo as part of his working tour of military formations and units under the Nigerian Army 6 Division.

Speaking during the courtesy visit, Eno disclosed that the patrol boats will be complemented with installed machine guns with specialized military personnel to operate them ..

“To effect the partnership, the State government has offered to donate fourteen new patrol boats to aid military surveillance in the state’s water ways to be complemented with installation of machine guns and designation of military personnel to man the boats.”

Eno appreciated the Nigerian Army for working hard in synergy with other security agencies to keep the state safe adding that his creation of the Ministry of Internal Security, headed by a retired Army General, indicates his administration’s premium on security to ensure a more coordinated partnership with the security agencies.

He assured of the state’s commitment to work with the Chief of Army Staff and collaborate in other areas of mutual needs for overall peace and stability in the state in particular and the nation in general.

The Chief of the Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, said that the official tour of military formations in the region was to ascertain their locations, assess their activities and state of readiness for required operations.

He described his reception in Akwa Ibom state as exceptionally warm and acknowledged the support of the State Government to the Nigerian Army 2 Brigade stationed in the State which extends to 6 Division covering the entire South-South region.

Lagbaja, who once served as Commander 2 Brigade, Uyo, before his appointment as Nigeria’s 23rd Chief of Army Chief explained that he was conversant with the challenges facing the state in view of its peculiar location and pledged commitment of the Army to partner the state government in addressing security challenges.

