A’ Ibom gov-elect, Umo Eno’ll have more duties than Udom – Apostle Okoriko

BY ISAAC JOB

The Founder/President of Solid Rock Kingdom Church, Apostle John Okoriko, has said that AKwa Ibom governor- elect, Pastor Umo Eno, would have more responsibilities than his predecessor.

Okoriko, who was speaking with newsmen in Uyo on Sunday, shortly after the monthly interactive service on the theme: “Which Name Of God is Redemptive in the Church Age?”, explained that Pastor Umo Eno will have more duties to the people of the state.

He said the responsibility would come to Umo as a pastor, whose members would expect much from him and his party, who will rely on him to implement their manifesto.

Okoriko observed that it was the first time a pastor in the personality of Umo emerged as the governor of the state after Deacon Udom Emmanuel adding that Umo Eno would have a responsibility to balance expectations of the church community and implementation of PDP manifesto.

“Umo Eno will implement his party manifesto first But my joy is that this is the first time we have a pastor as governor of the state . The present one is a Deacon

“The reason I was involved in the election is that a pastor was contesting for the highest office in AKwa Ibom for the first time

“I think by virtue of his title , Umo Eno may want to display more of human face in governance and more Christian deposition than the present Deacon Udom Emmanuel.

Okoriko maintained that the governor elect needs more prayers to deliver on the tasks before him .

“I am praying for Umo Eno everyday because I know it is turbulent because being a politician in that order is very turbulent . As a governor every Akwa Ibom person will be crying for him in one way or the other . God will help him to satisfy the need of his people,” he said.