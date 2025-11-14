Reps order WAEC to suspend 2026 CBT exams over fears of massive failure

The House of Representatives has directed the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to suspend its planned transition to computer-based testing (CBT) for the 2026 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

Lawmakers issued the order on Thursday, raising concerns that many schools — especially those in rural communities — lack the infrastructure and trained personnel needed for a full migration to CBT.

The decision followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Kelechi Wogu during Thursday’s plenary session, presided over by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen. The motion was titled: “Need for Intervention to Avert the Pending Massive Failure of Candidates Intending to Write the 2026 WAEC Examination Using Computer-Based Testing (CBT), Capable of Causing Depression and Deaths of Students.”

The motion highlighted widespread unease over the level of readiness among schools nationwide.

Opening the debate, Wogu stressed that WAEC conducts examinations that determine students’ eligibility for higher education, noting that most tertiary institutions require “a minimum of five credits, including English Language and Mathematics,” for admission.

He recalled the technical issues experienced on the 2025 WAEC result portal, which caused distress among candidates and raised doubts about the organisation’s preparedness for a full CBT rollout.

Wogu also observed that, unlike the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), WAEC candidates sit for at least nine subjects comprising practical, objective, and theory components.

He warned that rushing the process could lead to widespread failure, frustration, depression, and potentially fuel social vices among young people.

Wogu therefore recommended giving schools and examination bodies at least three years to prepare, proposing a full implementation date in the 2029–2030 academic session.

The House unanimously approved the motion and mandated its committees on basic examination bodies, digital and information technology, basic education and services, and labour, employment, and productivity to liaise with key stakeholders in the education and tech sectors. The committees are expected to report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

WAEC, with federal government backing, had earlier announced plans to conduct the 2026 May/June examination using CBT, following the partial deployment of the system for private candidates in 2024.