Rivers Crisis: CJN summons Judges over conflicting court rulings

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has summoned judges involved in conflicting rulings on political cases in Rivers State.

A panel of the national judicial council will probe the judges, just as the CJN has ordered that the report be submitted this week.

The panel will be headed by a former court of appeal justice and two heads of courts.

The CJN has also summoned the chief judge of the federal high court for questioning on Tuesday.

This summon comes after formal complaints were filed with the council.

The Chief Judge of the Rivers State High Court will also appear before the NJC panel next week for the same purpose.

READ ALSO: Pay us while we are alive, Pensioners urge FG, PFAs

During her appearance before the Senate for screening and confirmation as the substantial CJN on September 25, Justice Kekere-Ekun had vowed that there will be zero tolerance for corruption in the judiciary.

She pledged to do her best and uphold the integrity of the judiciary, the rule of law and defend the Constitution of Nigeria.

“I am known for integrity and discipline, I will ensure zero tolerance for corruption,” Kekere-Ekun assured.

“There is a need to insulate the judiciary, push for better welfare for judicial officers to ensure they perform at their optimal. Appointment of Judicial officers will also be stringently done.”