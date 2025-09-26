95th National Day: Saudi Embassy hails $600m trade ties with Nigeria

The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Abuja has marked the Kingdom’s 95th National Day, highlighting the steady growth of bilateral relations with Nigeria, with trade volumes between the two countries now exceeding $600 million.

In his address, at the event which brought together senior government officials, heads of diplomatic missions, representatives of international organizations, and leading business figures to celebrate Saudi Arabia’s progress and its partnership with Nigeria, the Charge D’ Affaires Mr. Saad Fahad Almarri, described the milestone as a testimony to the growing cooperation between the two countries in areas such as trade, education, security, and the fight against drug trafficking.

Almarri underscored the significance of the occasion, recalling 95 years since King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud unified the Kingdom, and highlighting the impressive journey of growth and development that followed.

He emphasized that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would continue to advance towards the ambition’s objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which reflects the Saudi aspiration to build a prosperous economy, a vibrant society, and an ambitious nation.

Mr. Almarri further highlighted that the bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Nigeria have witness remarkable growth, disclosing that the trade volume between the two countries has exceeded $600m, while hundreds of Nigerian students have received scholarship from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Charge D’ Affaires expressed the Kingdom’s deep appreciation to the people and government of Nigeria, stressing the shared commitment between the two countries to move forward towards a broader horizon of partnership and integration.

Mr. Almarri further noted the Kingdom’s successful bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh under the theme “Foresight for Tomorrow”, which he reiterated that it stands as a testimony to Kingdom’s international stance and its capability to organize and host major global events.