9 passengers confirmed dead as 40ft container crushes bus in Lagos

BY BENJAMIN OMOIKE

Nine passengers have been confirmed killed as a 40ft container landed upon a mini commercial bus, popularly known as ‘korope’, crushing the bus and causing the fatality of colossal proportion.

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), on Sunday, who confirmed the incident, said their officials rescued one victim who was trapped inside the bus on Ojuelegba Bridge in Lagos.

The accident, which occurred around 12:45pm, involved a 40ft container truck and a commercial bus (korope) with registration no KTU 921YG, which had nine passengers who died immediately.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the 40ft container truck lost control while ascending the Ojuelegba Bridge and fell on the fully-loaded commercial bus while in motion on the bridge, directly opposite the Lagos Fire Service Station.

The only passenger rescued by LASMA personnel was handed over to medical personnel (Emergency Responders), who came to the accident scene along with the LASMA officials.

Other emergency responders at the scene included the Lagos State Fire Service, LASEMA, Federal Road Safety Corps, among others.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, however, warned motorists, particularly commercial bus drivers to always be very careful while driving along with any trucks either on top of a bridge or on the expressway across the state.

He, however, consoled with families of those passengers that died during the accident.

