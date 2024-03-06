888 candidates fail law school exams

BY ANDREW OROLUA

No fewer than 888 candidates failed the latest bar examination held in November 2023, while 4,412 emerged successful out of a total 5,300 candidates.

At the prestigious call to bar ceremony on Tuesday in Abuja, Professor Isa Hayatu Chiroma, the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, revealed the statistics. Impressively, 251 candidates secured a first-class grade, marking a remarkable achievement.

Expressing concern about the current state of the judiciary, Mary Peter-Odili, the chairman of the Body of Benchers, emphasised the pressing need to address issues such as conflicting judgments and lawyer indiscipline.

In response to these challenges, the Body of Benchers has formed a committee to propose effective solutions. Peter-Odili also urged new lawyers to uphold integrity and avoid behaviors that could tarnish the legal profession’s reputation.