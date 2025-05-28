80% of workers lack social protection – NECA

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has raised alarm over the widespread lack of social protection among Nigerian workers, revealing that over 80% of the workforce, especially in the informal sector, remains unprotected.

Speaking at the National Dialogue on Promoting Sustainable and Responsible Business Practices for the Realization of Decent Work in Nigeria, NECA’s Director General, Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, stressed the urgency of tackling this crisis.

Oyerinde, representing NECA at the dialogue, described the forum as “a significant milestone in our collective journey towards realizing decent work through sustainable and responsible business practices in Nigeria.”

He noted that while progress has been made in the formal sector, the informal economy, where most Nigerians work remains largely excluded from decent work standards.

“NECA has been and remains at the forefront of championing decent work principles in Nigeria’s private sector,” he said.

Highlighting the group’s collaborations with the ILO, Ministry of Labour, and workers’ organizations, Oyerinde reaffirmed NECA’s advocacy for “job creation, improved working conditions, and social protection for all workers.”

He pointed out several initiatives, including the resuscitation of the Workplace Safety Intervention Programme in collaboration with NSITF, and the annual NECA Labour Adjudication and Arbitration Forum, which hosted the ILO Director-General earlier this year.

“These platforms continue to promote fair labour practices and resolve industrial disputes,” he said.

Despite these efforts, Oyerinde acknowledged persistent challenges. “The informal sector, which employs over 80% of our workforce, remains largely excluded from social protections and decent working conditions,” he warned.

He added that while Nigeria has ratified 44 ILO Conventions, including all Fundamental Conventions, “implementation gaps persist.”

To address these issues, Oyerinde proposed a multi-stakeholder approach. “We must strengthen tripartite-plus collaboration, bringing together government, employers, workers, multinational enterprises and development partners,” he said.

He emphasized the need for expanded social protection and skills programs to integrate informal workers into the formal economy.

He also called for urgent finalization and implementation of the 2023 Tripartite Roadmap with effective monitoring systems.

“The path forward requires concerted action on multiple fronts,” he stressed, urging stakeholders to commit to measurable outcomes.

Reaffirming NECA’s dedication, Oyerinde declared, “NECA remains committed to leading by example in promoting responsible business conduct that aligns with the ILO MNE Declaration.”

He challenged all stakeholders to move beyond dialogue to practical, impactful action.

“This dialogue must be more than just another talking shop. It should mark the beginning of measurable, transformative progress towards sustainable business practices that deliver decent work for all,” he said.