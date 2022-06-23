8 lucky Customers to win an all-expense paid trip to watch EPL live sponsored by Betking

…more customers to win Smart Tvs, Smartphones and free betting credit!

The new football season starts in less than 6 weeks and BetKing is sparing no expense to reward its loyal football fans.

8 lucky BetKing customers will each be awarded an all-expense paid trip to watch a Premier League match in the United Kingdom, while other customers stand a chance to win exciting prizes in the weeks leading up to the English Premier League.

Starting this week till the end of July, 1 lucky BetKing customer will win a ticket to watch an EPL match live, while others will win Smart TVs, Smartphones, and N1000 betting credit in their wallets.

The EPL pre-season promo is open to new and existing online customers on the BetKing platform.

Speaking on the EPL pre-season promo, Adim Isiakpona, the Chief Operating Officer of KingMakers Nigeria said, “We are overly excited about the new football season, and we want to share this excitement with our online customers through the EPL pre-season promo.

We want them to experience that feeling when a new football season starts, the excitement, the rush, that’s BetKing. Commenting on the 2022 FIFA World cup, Adim tells football fans to expect great things from the brand.

“If our customers think the EPL pre-season promo is big, wait till they see what we have planned for the 2022 World cup. There’s always more with BetKing”

To qualify to win big in the BetKing EPL promo, new and existing online customers are required to place a bet with a minimum of N500 on either Sports or any of the BetKing Virtual Football leagues, with a minimum number of 5 selections per ticket, and a minimum of 3.75 odds per coupon. Terms and Conditions apply.

The EPL pre-season promo is aimed at rewarding loyal customers who have stayed with the brand during the Off-season. It amplifies BetKing’s efforts in promoting “That Feeling” among its users in Nigeria and Africa.

