7Star Airlines set to commence flights operations

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

7Star Airline says it is in the process of commencing flight operations as soon as expected aircraft arrive

The NCAA late last year, granted 7Star group an Air Operators Certificate to commence helicopter operations in the country

Air Commodore Simon Okwuokei (retd), an aircraft engineer and Deputy Managing Director 7 Star Global Group who disclosed in an interview in his office in Lagos also hinted that the airline was making arrangements to also bring in some fixed wing airplanes for all these shuttles to add to the helicopters.

“Our plan is to have at least three or four helicopters, so we’re looking forward to coming on board very soon and maybe you have a client or two that you want to be involved here, because that is why we’re here in this business

Most of these oil fields have airfields that can take turbo prop engines like Bechcraft or 228 or all those categories that can land in such airfields. So, we have all those in our plans”.

READ ALSO: Development: Islamic cleric charges political leaders.

“Right now we have 2 airplanes here, one is serviceable and one is awaiting some spares to be serviceable. I know it is good to have at least two serviceable airplanes, so they don’t go for a mission and one has an issue then you are not able to rescue either the crew or the clients. So, we want to start and start correctly. We are starting small but we have a big ambition”.

Air commodore Okwuokei said it was the intention of the company to grow it up to something bigger as it was targeting client in the oil industries and small charters that operates to not too busy airfields.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com