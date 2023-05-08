72 Non-Serving Senators Endorse Akpabio

As the race for the 10th Senate presidency gets ‘tougher’, 72 non-serving senators have endorsed former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, to head the 10th Senate.

A former senator representing Kano Central, Basheer Lado, in a press conference in Abuja on Monday, on behalf of the group expressed support for the zoning of the position of the president of the 10th senate, to the south-south geo-political zone of Nigeria.

“With this same spirit of fairness, we also affirm our solid support that the position of deputy president of the 10th senate is conceded to distinguished senator Barau I. Jubril, CON, representing Kano north senatorial zone, Kano state.”

Amidst all the support received from some persons in the All Progressives Congress, Akpabio has not formally declared his intention to run for the presidency seat.

See the list of the senators here:

Ben Ayade

George Akume

Basheer Lado

Rilwan Akanbi

Barnabas Gemade​​​​

Grace Bent

Binta Masi Garba

Ayogu Eze

Andy Uba

Ibrahim Ida

Olorunnimbe Mamora​​

Anthony Adeniyi​​​

Ganiyu Solomon​​​

Gbenga Obadara​​​

Gbenga Kaka​​​

Musiliu Obanikoro​​​

Arise Ayo​​​​

Felix Kolawole Bajomo​​

Hassain Mudashiru​​​

Domingo Obende​​​

Wilson Ake​​​​

Ita Enang​​​​

Heineken Lokpobiri​​

Clever Ikisikpo

Ita Giwa

Ibrahim Musa​​​

Alex Kadiri​​​​

Ocheja Emma Dangana

Jibriu Wowo

Isa Maina

Mohammed Ohiare​​

Abubakar Sodangi

Joseph Akaagerger​​

Jack Tilley Gyado​​​

Abubakar Tutare​​​

Bello Tukur​​​​

Ahmed Barata​​​​

Abba Aji​​​​​

Mohammed A. Mohammed​​

Umar Idris​​​​​

Adamu Talba​​​​

Sidi Ali​​​​​

Timothy Adudu​​​​

Ishaq Adebayo Salman​​​

Akin Odunsi​​​​​

Seye Ogunlewe​​​​​

Fatima Raji Rasaki​​​

Lanre Tejuoso​​​​

Nkechi Nwaogu​​​​

Margery Chuba Okadigbo

Mohammed Saleh​​​

Sani Kanba​​​​​

Abubakar Abdullahi Naamo​​

Danladi Sankara

Mohammed Ibrahim​

Sola Adeyeye

Anthony Agbo​​​

Ikechukwu Obior

Chris Adighije​​​

Emma Anosike​​​​

Jalo Zarami

Alkali Jajere

Oladipo Odujinrin

Mohammed Alkali

Sunday Ogbuoji

Abu Ibrahim

Bello Maitama

Saddiq Yar’adua

Jide Omoworare

Anthony Manzo

Aminu Inuwa

Magnus Abeh