72 Non-Serving Senators Endorse Akpabio

As the race for the 10th Senate presidency gets ‘tougher’, 72 non-serving senators have endorsed former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, to head the 10th Senate.
A former senator representing Kano Central, Basheer Lado, in a press conference in Abuja on Monday, on behalf of the group expressed support for the zoning of the position of the president of the 10th senate, to the south-south geo-political zone of Nigeria.
“With this same spirit of fairness, we also affirm our solid support that the position of deputy president of the 10th senate is conceded to distinguished senator Barau I. Jubril, CON, representing Kano north senatorial zone, Kano state.”
Amidst all the support received from some persons in the All Progressives Congress, Akpabio has not formally declared his intention to run for the presidency seat.
See the list of the senators here:
Ben Ayade
George Akume
Basheer Lado
Rilwan Akanbi
Barnabas Gemade
Grace Bent
Binta Masi Garba
Ayogu Eze
Andy Uba
Ibrahim Ida
Olorunnimbe Mamora
Anthony Adeniyi
Ganiyu Solomon
Gbenga Obadara
Gbenga Kaka
Musiliu Obanikoro
Arise Ayo
Felix Kolawole Bajomo
Hassain Mudashiru
Domingo Obende
Wilson Ake
Ita Enang
Heineken Lokpobiri
Clever Ikisikpo
Ita Giwa
Ibrahim Musa
Alex Kadiri
Ocheja Emma Dangana
Jibriu Wowo
Isa Maina
Mohammed Ohiare
Abubakar Sodangi
Joseph Akaagerger
Jack Tilley Gyado
Abubakar Tutare
Bello Tukur
Ahmed Barata
Abba Aji
Mohammed A. Mohammed
Umar Idris
Adamu Talba
Sidi Ali
Timothy Adudu
Ishaq Adebayo Salman
Akin Odunsi
Seye Ogunlewe
Fatima Raji Rasaki
Lanre Tejuoso
Nkechi Nwaogu
Margery Chuba Okadigbo
Mohammed Saleh
Sani Kanba
Abubakar Abdullahi Naamo
Danladi Sankara
Mohammed Ibrahim
Sola Adeyeye
Anthony Agbo
Ikechukwu Obior
Chris Adighije
Emma Anosike
Jalo Zarami
Alkali Jajere
Oladipo Odujinrin
Mohammed Alkali
Sunday Ogbuoji
Abu Ibrahim
Bello Maitama
Saddiq Yar’adua
Jide Omoworare
Anthony Manzo
Aminu Inuwa
Magnus Abeh
