Politics

72 Non-Serving Senators Endorse Akpabio

12 hours ago
by Ada Ada
2 min read
As the race for the 10th Senate presidency gets ‘tougher’, 72 non-serving senators have endorsed former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, to head the 10th Senate.

A former senator representing Kano Central, Basheer Lado, in a press conference in Abuja on Monday, on behalf of the group expressed support for the zoning of the position of the president of the 10th senate, to the south-south geo-political zone of Nigeria.

“With this same spirit of fairness, we also affirm our solid support that the position of deputy president of the 10th senate is conceded to distinguished senator Barau I. Jubril, CON, representing Kano north senatorial zone, Kano state.”

Amidst all the support received from some persons in the All Progressives Congress, Akpabio has not formally declared his intention to run for the presidency seat.

See the list of the senators here:

Ben Ayade
George Akume
Basheer Lado
Rilwan Akanbi
Barnabas Gemade​​​​
Grace Bent
Binta Masi Garba
Ayogu Eze
Andy Uba
Ibrahim Ida
Olorunnimbe Mamora​​
Anthony Adeniyi​​​
Ganiyu Solomon​​​
Gbenga Obadara​​​
Gbenga Kaka​​​
Musiliu Obanikoro​​​
Arise Ayo​​​​
Felix Kolawole Bajomo​​
Hassain Mudashiru​​​
Domingo Obende​​​
Wilson Ake​​​​
Ita Enang​​​​
Heineken Lokpobiri​​
Clever Ikisikpo
Ita Giwa
Ibrahim Musa​​​
Alex Kadiri​​​​
Ocheja Emma Dangana
Jibriu Wowo
Isa Maina
Mohammed Ohiare​​
Abubakar Sodangi
Joseph Akaagerger​​
Jack Tilley Gyado​​​
Abubakar Tutare​​​
Bello Tukur​​​​
Ahmed Barata​​​​
Abba Aji​​​​​
Mohammed A. Mohammed​​
Umar Idris​​​​​
Adamu Talba​​​​
Sidi Ali​​​​​
Timothy Adudu​​​​
Ishaq Adebayo Salman​​​
Akin Odunsi​​​​​
Seye Ogunlewe​​​​​
Fatima Raji Rasaki​​​
Lanre Tejuoso​​​​
Nkechi Nwaogu​​​​
Margery Chuba Okadigbo
Mohammed Saleh​​​
Sani Kanba​​​​​
Abubakar Abdullahi Naamo​​
Danladi Sankara
Mohammed Ibrahim​
Sola Adeyeye
Anthony Agbo​​​
Ikechukwu Obior
Chris Adighije​​​
Emma Anosike​​​​
Jalo Zarami
Alkali Jajere
Oladipo Odujinrin
Mohammed Alkali
Sunday Ogbuoji
Abu Ibrahim
Bello Maitama
Saddiq Yar’adua
Jide Omoworare
Anthony Manzo
Aminu Inuwa
Magnus Abeh

Ada Ada

