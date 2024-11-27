6 Ministers Named Pillars of Renewed Hope Agenda

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network (RHAN) has recognised six outstanding ministers for their exceptional leadership and contributions to Nigeria’s development.

The honourees are Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior, Bello Matawalle, Minister of State, Defence and Nyesom Wike, Minister of FCT.

Others include Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development and Joseph Utsev, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation.

The group made this known in a statement signed by Opialu Fabian Opialu, Secretary General after its extraordinary session.

In the statement, the group said the ministers were selected based on their ability to drive meaningful change, promote economic growth, and improve the lives of Nigerians.

Opialu said Matawalle, in particular, stands out as one of the pillars of the current administration’s policies and programs in critical areas.

He noted that his leadership has been instrumental in promoting peace and security in Nigeria, reducing insurgency and banditry, and enhancing economic growth in affected regions.

The group said that the Minister led the Armed Forces into the enclaves of banditry, resulting in the death of many notorious bandit leaders and their fighters.

Opialu said Matawalle’s commitment to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda has been unwavering and his contributions helped to electrify the war against banditry and recorded successes.

He further said that the other ministers have also shown unwavering commitment to the implementation of the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda with impactful results.

According to Opialu, Tunji-Ojo has “demonstrated exceptional leadership in developing Nigeria’s interior sector. His initiatives have promoted economic growth, improved infrastructure, and enhanced the quality of life for residents.”

“Wike has demonstrated exceptional leadership in developing the Federal Capital Territory. His initiatives have promoted economic growth, improved infrastructure, and enhanced the quality of life for residents,” the statement added.

“Keyamo has been a driving force behind the development of Nigeria’s aviation sector. His initiatives have promoted economic growth, improved safety standards, and enhanced the country’s global competitiveness.

“Meanwhile Sulaiman-Ibrahim has been a champion for women’s empowerment and social development. Her initiatives have promoted gender equality, improved access to education and healthcare, and enhanced the quality of life for women and children.

“Utsev has been instrumental in promoting access to clean water and sanitation in Nigeria. His initiatives have improved public health, promoted economic growth, and enhanced the quality of life for residents.”

While urging the ministers to continue their good work and to serve as role models for others to follow, the group also called on others to emulate their examples and to work tirelessly to promote the ideals of the Renewed Hope Agenda.