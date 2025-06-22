6 Brigade conduct 2-day intense search for terrorists, bandits in Southern Taraba villages

By Andrew Orolua

The Commander 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, has led troops of the newly established Forward Operating Base (FOB) Wukari in a robust two-day clearance operations across parts of Southern Taraba.

The intensive operation, conducted between 19 and 20 June 2025, targeted identified bandit enclaves and suspected criminal hideouts in Wukari and Takum Local Government Areas.

A statement issued by Captain Oni the Acting Assistant Director

Army Public Relations 6 Brigade Nigerian Army said that on June 19, 2025, troops advanced along the High Tension route through Chonku to Gor Road, sweeping through villages including Lortema, Gudu, Mbayenge, and Teyotima in Wukari LGA. Strategic areas such as river lines, high grounds, abandoned settlements, and known terrorist hideouts were thoroughly searched.

At Teyotima village, credible intelligence indicated that the mother of a notorious criminal, ANGBA (FNU), popularly known as “YELLOW,” resides in the area. The suspect is believed to use the village as a safe haven. Troops cordoned off and searched the area, but no weapons or suspects were found.

Further operations extended to Ikayior village, known to be the home of another wanted criminal, AKIKI UTIV, alias “FULL FIRE.” Troops uncovered and dismantled a bandit camp within the village. A search of the premises led to the recovery of 14 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition loaded in an AK-47 magazine. The camp was subsequently destroyed to prevent its future use by criminal elements.

On 20 June 2025, troops continued clearance operations through Chanchangi, Jam Kaanan, Hingir, Ukum, and Nbaume villages in Takum LGA without enemy contact. However, at Mande Atsager, identified as the hideout of wanted bandit leader VERIOR JOHN GATA, troops encountered hostile fire. The bandits, overwhelmed by the troops’ superior firepower, fled into the surrounding forest, abandoning their camp.

A search of the location revealed a building with four in-built detention cells, suspected to have been used to hold kidnapped victims pending ransom payments. Troops also discovered a shrine containing a human skull, suggesting the use of occult practices in support of criminal activities. The entire area was cleared, and the camp was destroyed.

Commending the troops for their discipline, precision, and resilience, the Commander 6 Brigade reaffirmed the Brigade’s determination to dismantle all criminal networks operating within Taraba State.

He also expressed appreciation for the continued support and cooperation of local communities, especially in providing actionable intelligence that enhances operational outcomes. He urged residents to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious activities to the nearest security agency.