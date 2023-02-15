6 Adamawa PDP officials dump party

…say it is a group of people with personal agenda

By Tom Garba

Six officials of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Tawa ward, Gombi Local Government area of Adamawa have dumped the party.

“We decided to leave based on the fact that PDP has become more of a group of few persons pursuing a personal agenda than a political party. The party objective is to bring disunity and political unrest.” they stated.

The officials are Halima Abdu (Vice Chairman), Mathew Hamman (Ex-officio), Jibrilla Mamudu (Ex-officio), Usman Umaru (Ex-Officio), Sani Nasiru (PRO) and Bello Tukur (Ex-officio) have since their letters of resignation to the Ward Chairman of Tawa.

Their defection is coming less than two weeks before the presidential election and our correspondent gathered that they will soon join the opposition APC in the state.

