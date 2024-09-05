$6.8b NNPCL Debt: Nigerians In Diaspora To Lead Protests In UK, UNGA For Arrest, Prosecution Of Mele Kyari

Some Nigerians in the diaspora, under the auspices of the Diaspora Good Governance Watch (DGGW), have announced plans to lead massive protests demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution of Mele Kyari, the Group CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC Ltd).

The protests, scheduled to take place in London and at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, are in response to the NNPC’s recent admission that it owes $6.8 billion to petrol suppliers, after initially denying any debt.

The DGGW described this as a “brazen lie” and a clear indication of the gross mismanagement, corruption, and impunity that has plagued the NNPC under Kyari’s leadership.

The group led by Kolawole Akinmosu, a former House of Representatives candidate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, accused Kyari of breaching international sanctions put in place by the UN Security Council, EU, and G8, making him a fugitive who must be brought to justice.

Akinmosu also lamented the failure of the NNPC to address the myriad of challenges facing the industry, leading to fuel scarcity, pipeline vandalism, and oil theft becoming the norm.

He noted that over 500 Nigerians from various European countries are expected to participate in the London protest, while over 1,000 will protest at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Akinmosu said the ongoing fuel crisis in Nigeria has taken a devastating toll on citizens, killing more Nigerians than insecurity and diseases combined while cutting off the livelihood of many families, and disproportionately affecting women and children.

Furthermore, he said Kyari’s involvement in the blending of Russian fuel in Malta to extort Nigerian citizens has had a more negative impact on the economy than anything else in the last 50 years.

“We are outraged by the Nigerian NNPC Ltd recent admission that it owes $6.8 billion to petrol suppliers, after initially denying any debt. This brazen lie is a clear indication of the gross mismanagement, corruption, and impunity that has plagued the NNPC under the leadership of Mele Kyari,” Akinmosu said.

“The NNPC’s debt crisis is a result of years of inefficiencies, corruption, and mismanagement, which have led to fuel scarcity, pipeline vandalism, and oil theft becoming the norm. The lack of transparency and accountability in the sector has tarnished Nigeria’s reputation and led to billions of dollars lost to fraudulent activities.

“The initial denial of debt by the NNPC is a clear indication of an attempt to cover up and deceive the Nigerian people. This act of dishonesty has eroded trust and confidence in the NNPC and its leadership. It is unacceptable for a state-owned corporation to engage in such blatant deception, and Mele Kyari must be held accountable for this betrayal of public trust.

“Furthermore, Mele Kyari has breached international sanctions put in place by the UN Security Council, EU, and G8, making him a fugitive who must be brought to justice.

“Rising from our meeting in Lewisham, England, we confirm that over 500 Nigerians from various European countries will participate in a protest in London, while over 1,000 Nigerians will protest at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. These protests will demand the immediate arrest and prosecution of Mele Kyari for his crimes against Nigeria and its people.

“The call for Mele Kyari’s removal is no longer sufficient; we demand for his arrest and prosecution globally. The New York protests will be coordinated by Charles George Oche and promise to be one of the largest assemblies of black people.”

The DGGW called on the international community to join them in demanding justice for Nigeria and its people, stating that Mele Kyari must be held accountable for his crimes, and the NNPC must be reformed to ensure transparency and accountability.

The group vowed to continue protesting and demanding justice until Mele Kyari is brought to book and the NNPC is reformed.

“Kyari has failed to address the myriad of challenges facing the industry. The sector’s contribution to the nation’s GDP has dwindled, and the country’s reputation has been tarnished due to lack of transparency and accountability, with billions of dollars lost to fraudulent activities,” Akinmosu said.

“Furthermore, the industry is plagued by vested interests, with concerns over the importation of adulterated petroleum products, non-availability of crude oil for domestic refineries, and energy security concerns.

“We call on the international community to join us in demanding justice for Nigeria and its people. Mele Kyari must be held accountable for his crimes, and the NNPC must be reformed to ensure transparency and accountability.”