50m Biafrans vote for Biafran Self-referendum- Simon Ekpa-led Biafra Govt

The Prime Minister of Biafra Republic Government in Exile, Simon Ekpa says over 50 million Biafrans have voted for self-referendum.

Ekpa disclosed this in a statement through his official account handle on Tuesday.

According to him the flare with which Biafrans embraced its E-voting and physical voting showed their enthusiasm for liberation.

He stressed that the number of Biafrans who have voted for self-referendum in the last 8 months surpassed the number of voters in the 2023 Nigerian presidential election which stood at 25,286,616 million.

He cited marginalization, underdevelopment, insecurity, attack against Christians and poverty in the southeast and south south region as justification for self-referendum.

“Let it be on record, the sample of the Biafra Self Referendum physical voting card has recorded over 50 million votes, double the general election result.

READ ALSO: NELFUND: Deputy Speaker, Assures S/East Students Will..

“50 million votes, officially recorded and registered in the 40 United States of Biafra.

“We are making it happen!

Tell your children this is how we did it. Let the historians go to work”, he said.

Recall that the E-voting for self-referendum commenced in February 2024 ahead of its 2 December Biafra Libration Declaration.

Biafra government, BRGIE declared May 29 to 31st, 2024 as a stay-at-home in honour of the slayed Biafran heroes of the 1967-1970 Civil War in Nigeria.