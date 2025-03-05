5,000 insurgents languishing in Military facilities – NHRC Special Investigative Panel says

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Special Investigative panel has alerted the Federal Government that over 5,000 insurgents are languishing in various military facilities in the North Eastern region of the country.

Some of the insurgents were said to be suffering from tuberculosis and other ailments.

Chairman of the Special Independent Investigation Panel (SIIP) on alleged human rights in counter-insurgency operations in North-East Nigeria (SIIP North-East), Justice Abdu Aboki disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja while presenting the report of the panel to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.

Aboki, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court said that, they stumbled on the detainees in the course of investigation of human rights abuses which involved extra judicial killings and alleged unlawful termination of 10,000 pregnancies in the North East.

He pleaded with the Federal Government to look into the plight of the insurgents by hasting their trial along with those indicted by his panel of investigation.

However, in a quick response, the AGF said, that the Federal Government had actually commenced full blown trial of the insurgents and that over 300 cases were recently cleared in line with the principle of Justice and rule of law.

Presenting the report of the panel to the AGF and Minister of Justice, Justice Aboki said, the Special Independent Investigative Panel established by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) was in response to serious allegations of human rights violations in Counter-Insurgency Operations in the North-East, report by Reuters in December 2022.

He said the panel task was both challenging and critical, given the nature of the allegations and the complex security landscape of the areas in which the investigations were conducted.

He said, “Despite the difficulties faced, including the non-appearance of Reuters, who reported the allegations, and a lack of cooperation from certain international organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross and Médecins Sans Frontières—who were key to our investigations in the North-East—the Panel remained committed and carried out its mandate with the highest level of diligence, impartiality, and adherence to the principles of justice and fairness.

“Our extensive investigation spanned 18 months across 20 field locations and involved the collection of 199 testimonies, along with the analysis of crucial documents and records from state hospitals and the Nigerian military”.

According to Justice Aboki, the report, which has been presented to the NHRC, is a product of rigorous fact-finding and presents a comprehensive account of the findings of the panel.

The report, which contains documented findings of the panel also contains critical recommendations that, if implemented, will significantly enhance Nigeria’s counter-insurgency operations while upholding human rights and strengthening criminal justice system in the country.

He said, the recommendations of the panel should be given due consideration, as their implementation will not only serve justice but will also reinforce Nigeria’s commitment to human rights, accountability, and the rule of law in military operations.

Receiving the report, Fagbemi said his office will establish an Implementation Committee to review the report of the panel and develop appropriate recommendations for execution in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the administration’s resolute commitment to the rule of law.

The AGF said, government remains steadfast in ensuring that justice prevails, and any necessary remedial actions will be taken within the framework of the law.

He added that government has continuously strengthened mechanisms to ensure that military operations are conducted with the highest regard for human rights and international humanitarian law.

The AGF said the constitution of the Special Independent Investigative Panel to thoroughly examine the Reuters’ allegations, highlights FG’s commitment to due process and the protection of human rights within our security framework.

Fagbemi said, the findings of the Panel will provide significant insights to further strengthen policies and operational frameworks in the country and that, the report will serve as an important tool in refining existing protocols, addressing any identified gaps, and ensuring continued compliance with human rights standards.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, SAN said, the report embodies 18 months of dedicated work in response to allegations of gross violations of human rights against the Nigerian Armed Forces reported in December 2022 by Reuters.

In a three-part report, Reuters alleged that the Nigerian Military conducted illegal and forced termination of 10,000 pregnancies, extrajudicial killing of children, and the violation of the rights of women through targeted attacks during counter-insurgency operations in the North-East.

He said the report of the panel reflects a major contribution by the Commission in the ongoing efforts to ensure accountability and uphold human rights standards in Nigeria as well as the Commission’s further commitment to justice, transparency, and accountability to any form of human rights violation associated with conflict and insurgency.

According to Ojukwu, the Panel’s report, in particular, its findings and recommendations offer both clarity and a call for action, saying that, “They underscore the complexities and human costs of counter-insurgency operations in Nigeria’s North-East and provide a blueprint for meaningful reform.

“They highlight the urgent need for transparency within our security forces and the establishment of mechanisms to protect civilians”, he said and assured that, the Commission will be committed to the implementation of the report, and in particular redoubling collective efforts towards integrating human rights principles into military and counter-insurgency operations across Nigeria.

The NHRC boss said, the report has both local and international significance as, it shows that as an NHRI, the Commission is truly and fully independent and plays oversight on Nigeria’s institutions, including the Armed Forces and the Law Enforcement Agencies as far as human rights is concerned.

On a global scale, he said said, it is a clear indication of Nigeria’s political will to investigate cases of grave human rights violations falling under the international principles of complementarity.

Ojukwu called the Federal Government to ensure accountability through prosecution of officers indicted in the killings of civilians in Abisare.

“This will no doubt be a testament to Nigeria’s enduring pledge to protect the rights of all Nigerians and promote a culture of accountability and reform within our institutions”, he added.