5,000 FCT households to get free gas under clean air project

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has rolled out a major clean-energy programme that will distribute 5,000 cooking-gas cylinders — with six months of free refills — to households across the six area councils.

The initiative, known as the Breath Clean Air Initiative or Project Breathe Clean Air Abuja, was launched on Saturday at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre with support from IHS Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the Mandate Secretary of the Health and Environment Secretariat, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, said the aim goes beyond handing out palliatives and is designed to shift families away from firewood and charcoal.

She said, “The truth is, health is wealth. Health and environment are equal. So the focus of this programme is not only to give out palliatives, as we’ve done in the past.”

Fasawe added that the project fits into the Renewed Hope Agenda and aligns with the work of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

While noting that public knowledge is central to the success of the programme, she said, “The main focus of this programme is to educate, because knowledge is power. Knowledge is key. Our economy is shaky at the moment, but I believe that with good health indices — with people understanding the nexus between health and environment — prevention becomes easier. Prevention is better than cure.”

She urged residents to see clean energy as a shared responsibility, stressing that collective effort is vital.

“It’s to tell Nigerians that if only we can put our hands together, and not wait for the government alone, we can have a happy, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria. Because truly, with peace and prosperity, Nigeria will be great again.”

The Permanent Secretary of the Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr Babagana Adams, said the intervention will reduce stress on vulnerable groups, especially pregnant women.

“We’re also saving pregnant women, along with their families. If they live healthy lives, they’ll be more productive, and the GDP of the FCT will increase. A healthy community is a wealthy community,” he said.

Adams explained that the distribution plan covers gender groups, disability groups and other key stakeholders. Beneficiaries will also receive refill vouchers to help them maintain gas use beyond the free period.

Speaking on the health risks of traditional cooking methods, Mohammed Darwish, CEO of IHS Nigeria Limited, said the programme will reduce exposure to toxic smoke for thousands of women and children.

He said, “The six-month voucher distributed in addition to the cylinder will encourage beneficiaries to sustain the usage of the gas cylinders.”

Darwish added that clean cooking is also cheaper for many families in the long run.

“This programme, in simple terms, is about helping 5,000 mothers, sisters and daughters avoid inhaling toxic gases and ensuring their health is better by breathing fresh air.”

Dakpo Otunla, Chief Corporate Services Officer at IHS Nigeria, said the partnership reflects the company’s commitment to improving community welfare, describing the initiative as a strong example of how public and private institutions can collaborate to promote sustainability.

Health experts at the event, including Dr Ayuba Hannatu Usman of the National Hospital Abuja, said the project supports prevention-focused care by reducing risks of lung cancer and other respiratory illnesses associated with prolonged exposure to firewood and charcoal smoke.

The event ended with the official distribution of gas cylinders to women from all six area councils, marking the start of a six-month clean-cooking transition expected to lower medical costs, improve household health and support safer living conditions across the FCT.