5,000 African startups from google hustle academy programme

By Joy Obakeye

About 5,000 business owners from Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa have completed the Google Hustle Academy training programme.

The programme provides practical business training which helps business owners learn the soft skills that complement their hard talents, through peer-to-peer and mentor-driven learning.

This year’s graduates were chosen from nearly 10, 000 applications. The 5,000 graduates come from 23 cohorts who attended five-day virtual boot camps where they learned how to define their business strategy, increase sales, and how pitch for investor funding. The curriculum also included lessons on digital marketing and effective financial planning.

Each business also received one on one mentoring sessions, to address specific pain points in their businesses, and to get advice from a network of trained mentors and coaches.

In a press statement made available to the newsmen, the head of Brand & Reputation, SSA, Google, Mojolaoluwa Aderemi-Makinde said, the company’s graduates are working hard to grow their businesses, and in addition to having an impact in these 5000 Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs), adding that this kind of practical training also has a ripple effect, helping many more people succeed.

Aderemi-Makinde disclosed that Google recently launched a new speaker series in which successful African entrepreneurs share lessons and advice, furthering its commitment to helping entrepreneurs and small businesses thrive.

‘The Hustle Academy Brings You…’ the new talk-show style video series featuring renowned and respected entrepreneurs from across Africa, sharing practical advice and growth tips to inspire emerging entrepreneurs is meant to complement and expand the Hustle Academy training.

“This speaker series will allow SMBs to get insight from business owners from an array of sectors, focusing on the issues, themes and subjects they face on a regular basis,” he added.

