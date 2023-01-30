5 Simple Ways How Nigerians Can Identify Authentic Kratom Products

Kratom powder is an organic herb derived from Southeast Asia. Kratom leaves are the most essential part of the plant as they consist of alkaloids like mitraphylline and mitragynine.

These alkaloids are beneficial with a number of effects. Due to this, people show a lot of interest in using kratom products and desire to know how they can get authentic kratom.

The popularity of this herb has increased widely over the years for its well being capability and it is now readily available for buying online in the form of capsules, powders, extracts, and more.

Many users desire to learn the difference between unadulterated and authentic kratom and the ways to purchase organic, fresh, and all-natural kratom products.

The unregulated nature of ez kratom distribution has made it tough to learn if a person is purchasing authentic products from reputable sources.

The article will let you know how to identify safe, authentic, and legitimate kratom products and find a trustworthy vendor to purchase the products.

How To Ensure That Kratom Products Are Authentic?

Make Sure It Is A Reputable Supplier for Authentic Kratom Products

Kratom tea has multiple advantages, including pain relief, reducing anxiety, etc. A study in 2020 proved that kratom has many similar properties to painkillers.

Therefore, the herb can be both beneficial and harmful, which often depends on the nature of the vendor.

Purchasing kratom products or capsules from a reliable seller is the perfect way to avoid getting fake products.

Finding reliable and Drug Enforcement Administration-approved kratom vendors or brands is not tough, despite how tough it may sound.

Nigerians who consume kratom need to do plenty of research before making a purchase.

They can save money and ensure they are buying authentic kratom by knowing about a brand’s history and background.

Customers can find more information, discounts or different brand guidelines available online if they require clarification on a brand or require help knowing where to start.

There are plenty of reviews to keep the customers informed and satisfied.

Inquire about AKA Certification

Examining the accreditation of a brand from the American Kratom Association is one of the easiest methods to determine whether the kratom is authentic or not.

The AKA conducts audits of kratom brands/vendors and tests their products to check for strength, contamination, and purity.

To maintain the AKA accreditation, vendors or brands need to submit yearly testing reports to AKA and meet standard quality guidelines. Any vendor that does not follow the AKA’s criteria will not be accredited further, and will not be allowed to reapply.

The simplest way to prevent buying low-quality, or hazardous kratom strains is to check whether the brand is AKA-certified or not.

Buy Only From The Vendor Directly from Other Countries

In the past years, kratom users used to purchase kratom powder, capsules, or other products from third-party websites like Amazon, or eBay, but this is not a wise choice.

It’s too easy for a con artist to show himself as a reputed company and exploit its name to sell kratom on another website. So, it is better to buy kratom from a trustworthy website of a reputed seller or vendor rather than buy from third-party websites.

Always make the purchase directly on the brand’s website to avoid the mistake of purchasing psychoactive drugs from unauthorized suppliers.

Read Reviews and Ratings to Buy Kratom

Before buying a mitragyna speciosa product, Nigerians must go through customer reviews of the products and ratings from customers who have purchased from that brand. If no ratings and reviews are available or they see any reviews that don’t sound authentic, then they should avoid buying kratom from them.

The most trustworthy brands always have good reviews and high ratings from satisfied customers. Most satisfied customers will leave a positive review as they usually experience the effects of authentic and genuine kratom products.

The buyer should go through reviews on other platforms.

Some reviewers also share their reviews regarding a product or brand on other platforms such as YouTube, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook. When checking reviews, look out for specific details such as:

● What do buyers think about the quality of the kratom product?

● The thoughts of buyers on the aroma of genuine kratom products

● Shipping methods offered or sale options, and available payment options

● The satisfaction of buyers with the brand and their service

Check for Third-Party Lab Testing

A trustworthy brand will ensure the safety and quality of its products via third-party ab testing. Ask the vendors to show the Certificate of Analysis.

Thus, Nigerians consuming kratom capsules can avoid brands that might sell adulterated kratom with low-quality ingredients or additional substances in them.

It is necessary as many fake sellers are trying to make a profit by selling low-quality products in the name of authentic kratom products.

Make sure that the third-party lab testing is only done by reputable laboratories that are FDA-recognized.

The kratom lab testing results show the following things:

● Alkaloid levels – To check the levels of 7-hydroxymitragynine and mitragynine available in the kratom product

● The availability of heavy metals – Typically lead, cadmium, arsenic, and mercury

● The availability of dangerous bacteria and microorganisms– Generally, yeast, aerobic plate count, E. Coli, Salmonella, Mole, Coliforms, and Staphylococcus

How to Find Authentic Kratom Products Online?

Once a user has consumed the best quality Kratom, he will be able to identify poor-quality products from a distance.

But for the first purchase from a brand, nobody desires to spend money on an inferior product. Luckily, some online vendors make it simple for new users to identify that the products meet high standards.

The first indication of a genuine brand is that the word guaranteed is available everywhere on their site. They offer money back, safety, and quality guarantees on the products.

They are even more reliable if they claim that their products have been tested by a third-party lab independently.

It means each batch of products has passed through quality testing. Authentic Kratom vendors generally publish the results on the site.

These are the key warning factors to finding an authentic provider. But the users should also learn how to tell the difference in the quality of Kratom products.

Why Should You Buy EZ Kratom?

EZ Kratom is a well-known brand that offers high-quality kratom products.

It provides its customers with same-day shipping and reliable customer service.

The brand provides retail and wholesale kratom products to many customers or local sellers across the United States.

Their aim is to move forward and collect the buyer’s feedback which indirectly helps to improve their website.

There are products of different kratom strains in the form of powders, capsules, tablets, pills, liquids, and extracts.

EZ Kratom has a 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee with a full refund policy. If the customers are simply not satisfied with the products, they need to get in touch with the brand immediately.

The brand will start the procedure to help the customer return the kratom.

It will either offer a refund for the total quantity of kratom that they return or will exchange the product with another kratom product available on the website.

The choice entirely depends on the customers. Kratom packages should be unopened to get a full exchange or refund on the purchase.

The brand also offers a free shipping facility for bulk kratom and wholesale kratom orders across the United States.

So, now anyone will get authentic kratom delivered to their doorstep with EZ Kratom.

Where You Should Buy Kratom?

As Kratom becomes more famous, the more chances that buyers will observe it on shelves in shops. A quick search for buying Kratom near you will lead to some interesting results.

Though it is easily available, a user should these kinds of businesses if they desire a quality Kratom product:

● Smoke shops

● Bars

● Gas stations

● Vape stores

You should purchase kratom from a reputed brand that is reliable and has good online reviews. Do deep research on Google, compare different brands, and choose the right brand for you.

Final Thoughts

Purchasing anything online comes with plenty of risks. If you buy a pair of shoes online, you hope that the size they show is the right measurement. Getting the perfect product with the right features is difficult nowadays. People face the same confusion while buying the best Kratom.

So what is Kratom?

Kratom is a popular substance with many benefits that include anti-inflammatory properties, reducing stress, pain relief, and much more.

As the popularity of the product is growing day by day, the number of unreliable brands is also huge in the market. It becomes difficult for people to make the difference between a low and high-quality kratom product and identify authentic products.

