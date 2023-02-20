5 days to polls, Obi reiterates encompassing change

By Tom Okpe

As days are being counted to the 2023 all important general elections in the country, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP) Peter Obi has assured Nigerians that if voted in, he and his Vice, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmad will bring the all-encompassing change that will take Nigeria to where it’s supposed to be. In a message to Nigerian voters via his Twitter page, Obi declared; “Fellow Nigerians, we are down to crunch time; 7 Days to the Main Day. Our strength is in our diversity.

“We need to reset and reboot Nigeria in all ramifications, leadership and governance, security of life and properties, economic and political freedom. We must celebrate our shared values and responsibilities.”

Obi said if elected, the change he and Datti will seek will be all-encompassing saying, “we ‘ll bring back patriotism and national pride. Loyalty should be to God and Country. The Constitution and Rule of Law will have primacy.”

The former Anambra state Governor told the youths in particular that he came into the race for them pointing that: “In this march to freedom, I have not come out for myself. I have come out for the millions of youths that are losing hope in our beloved country.

“Datti and I, wish to deliver a new Nigeria that is POssible. I have come out for the millions of women who are afraid of tomorrow and what it holds for them and their children. I have come out for the poor, who are asking if it’s a sin to be a Nigerian. For them, I have come. For them, Datti has come.

“Our message has been consistent. Nigeria is not bereft of required human capital necessary for good leadership. Nigeria is also not bereft of good governance ideas and plans.”

He lamented that the country is bedeviled by impunity of those few who have perfected dubious act of state capture.

“These national interest issues need to be addressed urgently. The process will start in earnest on 25th February,” he said.

The LP standard bearer assured the people that their strategy for securing the country will be enduring as, “We will raise the population to police officer ratio to a higher level and ensure properly manned, equipped and technologically driven security system,” he added.

