5 Days to 2023 polls: Amidst tension, Yakubu assures INEC is ready for election

…says presidential candidates will sign Peace Accord again on Wednesday

By Tunde Opalana

Despite uncertainty that pervades the land five days to the commencement of the 2023 general election, the nation’s Chief Electoral Officer, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has assured of the preparedness of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a free, fair and credible polls.

There is palpable tension in the air as a result of increased hardship faced by Nigerians in putting foods on their tables, with economic activities almost being grind to a halt, no thanks to the cashless policy and naira redesigning policy of the Federal Government which has made it difficulty for people to access money.

Social unrest, violent protests, road blockades and continuous attacks on banks facilities were on the increase towards the end of last week, which affected businesses and commercial activities.

The crisis may be aggravated this week as some banks may closed doors to customers following advise from the association of banks and insurance worker that bankers at the risk of threat by enraged customers and protesters should safeguard their lives by closing doors.

Critical trade unions in the petroleum sector are also threatening to down tools in protest over the bitting cash crunch.

The nation’s security apparatus under the headship of the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) though acknowledged threats to the election but promised to ensure a safe polls.

The primary institution in the democratic process, INEC has always keep Nigerians updated on its level of preparedness during regular meetings with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and other strategic agencies of government critical to election management.

Last Saturday,just a week before the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections, INEC chairman, Prof. Yakubu said the Commission has achieved every other activities earmarked towards the 2023 election and is fully prepared without any hindrance to give the country the most credible polls.

He gave the assurance while speaking with journalists after an inspection tour of the training centres for INEC’s ad-hoc staff and presiding officers at Government Secondary School Garki, and inspection of facilities at the International Conference Centre, venue of the collation of results that will come from over 176,000 polling units across the country for presidential election.

Yakubu also disclosed that the National Peace Committee will undertake the signing of the peace accord by presidential candidates on Wednesday February 22nd ahead of the Saturday polls.

The Chairman first allayed fears of unavailability of cash for the conduct of election, saying “we visited the CBN last week on the issue of cash for payment of some of the services, not all, some of the services that we are going to engage on election day.

“The bulk of payment for goods and services is made through electronic transfer. But there are certain critical services that will be remunerated by cash; and that’s why we went to the CBN for and it’s a small percentage of the budget.

“The Central Bank has assured us that we will not suffer any encumbrances in that regard. So there are no issues with respect to that.”

The Daily Times recalled that the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele has allayed the fears in some quarters that the crisis associated with the circulation of the redesigned Naira notes may jeopardize the 2023 general elections.

Emefiele who spoke when the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, led 11 National Commissioners; Secretary to the Commission, Mrs. Rose Orairian Anthony and other management staff on a visit to the Bank Headquarters in Abuja, assured the delegation the CBN will make available every cash needed to pay logistics for the success of the upcoming elections.

Emefiele at the meeting had said “the CBN under my watch will not allow itself to be used as agents to frustrate the forthcoming elections which is a positive assignment.

“If you require cash to pay some of your service providers, we will make it available to you. We will not allow ourselves to be seen as agents that frustrated a genuine assignment.”

Not oblivious of potential threat posed by the security situation in the country, the chairman said the commission has been given assurance by security agencies to secure the polling units across the country.

He said “as you know, we have our own role clearly cut out and others also have their own roles clearly cut out, but the most important thing is that we’re working together, and the security agencies have assured us that they will secure the environment for elections to vote peacefully nationwide. So we have no issues in that respect”.

Recall that 12 days ago, INEC’s management team held a crucial meeting with heads of security agencies in the office of the National Security Adviser.

Present at the meeting were the leadership of Nigeria’s security agencies- NSA, Service Chiefs, Heads of Security and Intelligence Agencies as well as the Inspector General of Police.

Yakubu at the meeting said “this meeting is coming at a critical moment for the 2023 general election. We welcome the assurances by the NSA and the Chief of Defence Staff/Inspector General of Police that the security and intelligence agencies are prepared for the election to proceed as scheduled.

“I would like to thank the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), for convening this high-level security meeting. With just 17 days to go, this meeting is coming at a critical moment for the 2023 General Election.

We welcome the assurances by the NSA and the Chief of Defence Staff/Inspector General of Police that the security and intelligence agencies are prepared for the election to proceed as scheduled.”

He gave specific details of level of preparedness of the Commission.

On logistics, he said arrangement for effective transportation and movement of sensitive and non- sensitive materials have been perfected as a result of a memorandum of understanding signed with three transport unions; NURTW, RTEAN and NARTO towards seamless transportation of election materials and personnel.

At the ICC collation centre, he said “while we’ll deploy our platforms, call it citizens contact centre, where citizens can ask questions, respond to issues or challenges in the field, and will be able to in turn, also respond speedily to give citizens a happy voting experience.

“So this is basically what we have for the media. There will be a place earmarked for those who wish to set up studios to be able to do so. And those of you who wish to bring your outside broadcasting bands will also accredit to bring your outside broadcasting vans.

“In essence, the 2023 general election is here. By this time next week, Nigerians will be voting in over 176,000 polling units of that process for presidential election. The choice made by Nigerians for the next president of the country will also be announced at this venue,” he said.

Speaking further the INEC boss said: “Election technology has been tested, mock accreditation conducted and configuration underway. The movement of personnel and materials has been worked out with the land and maritime transport unions.

“We have also engaged other critical national institutions such as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) with regard to the adequate supply of petroleum products and the arrangement to pay for critical services without any encumbrances.”

On efforts to ensure election holds in dark spots of the south east geopolitical zones in which highest number of attacks on INEC facilities recorded, he said “facilities destroyed in recent attacks have either been repaired already or are being repaired. Where the damage is extensive, alternative facilities have been secured while materials lost will be replaced.

“We are glad that additional security has been deployed to our facilities nationwide. We also note the increasing tempo of activities in many troubled spots nationwide. We are confident that these actions will further reassure voters, our personnel, service providers and stakeholders of their safety during elections and of a free, fair and peaceful process.

“We look forward to the comprehensive plan for the deployment of security personnel, including their various duty posts and contact details. This arrangement has been done in the past and has greatly facilitated rapid response to situations that may arise in the field either on Election Day or during the collation of results”.

As part of continuing partnership to consolidate democracy, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, also visited the National Universities Commission, NUC,to request deployment of a specified number and category of academic staff for the 2023 general election.

At a meeting with vice chancellors of Nigerian universities held at the National Universities Commission, Abuja, Yakubu warned that staff who are card-carrying members or have participated in partisan politics should not be nominated

Specificslly, he requested that “those who may not be involved in partisan politics but are known to have obvious political leanings should not be nominated.

“Furthermore, those who have been convicted of electoral malpractice must be excluded. The Commission will carefully scrutinise the list which must be submitted confidentially in the manner prescribed by Commission in my letter to the Vice Chancellors,” he further warned.

“Put together, we will engage 23,258 personnel as Collation and Returning Officers. It is for this reason that this meeting is of crucial. We need the support of our universities to source the requisite number of suitably academic staff of impeccable integrity who must also understand that this is a call to national service,” he said.

On the electioneering campaigns, the Chairman once again, warned political leaders against violent attacks on supporters of political parties across the board, resulting in the loss of life in some cases.

“Let me once again appeal to Chairman and leaders of political parties to continue to call your candidates and supporters to order. I also call on the security, intelligence and law enforcement agencies to arrest, investigate and prosecute anyone involved in violent conduct, including incendiary statements capable of inciting a breach of the peace”, he added.

Yakubu also expressed worries about legal/ judicial processes inhibiting INEC progress as he said about 1,241 pre- election cases were yet to be dispensed with by different jurisdictions of Court even as the election that is around the corner.

He lamented while meeting with the President of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), in Abuja about two weeks ago.

He said barely two weeks to the election, the commission still have these cases over what ordinary it should not have any connection with INEC.

“We have 1, 241cases in tribunal and High Court, over 300 in court of Appeal while 155 in Supreme Court even at the verge of election”, he said.

Professor Yakubu unequivocally said, whenever political parties are conducting their primaries, the commission only serves as an observer but when any of the candidate want to sue the opponent in the court, it always drag INEC into it; “something ordinarily which should have being between contestants and their parties”, he said.

While the President of the Nigeria Bar Association, (NBA), Barrister Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau (SAN) promised to work with INEC, he said “we are not politicians nor partisan or belonging to any political party so, anyone who tries to give us bad name will be punish accordingly.”

While majority Nigerians believed in tbe ability of INEC to deliver credible polls, the political class also expressed confidence in the Commission.

Just last week, at a meeting with leaders of political parties at the INEC headquarters in Abuja, the National Chairman of Interparty Advisory Council (IPAC), Engr. Yabagi Yusuf said IPAC has reiterated its continual commitment to the long standing cooperation and mutually beneficial relationship between IPAC and INEC.

He said “we also want to reaffirm the confidence of IPAC in the leadership of INEC for its consistent demonstration of diligence, uncommon zeal and patriotism in the pursuit of the agencies statutory mandate”.

“By what we hear and read in the news, your mock accreditation exercise was a success. That is very encouraging. As we know, a mock examination cannot be taken to be the real examination whose coverage is wider and complex. So far, the that were used were reported to have performed perfectly. We are encouraged by this and also wish to appreciate INEC while expecting them to keep the flag of perfection flying.

“The 2023 general elections seemingly will be a watershed in the history of elections in Nigeria. Today, the tide has changed, because an unknown party could pull a surprise to the greatest chagrin of all. From this point of view, it is necessary to advise INEC to keep its date with history which must not be wasted.

