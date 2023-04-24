47 people die fasting at Good News International Church

At least 47 people have died fasting over a promise that they would meet Jesus if they starved themselves to death.

They are members of the Good News International Church in Kenya.

The church’s pastor, Paul Makenzi, has been held by the police authorities over the death.

On Saturday, the number of those dead was 39.

Kenyan authorities discovered 39 corpses on the property of Mr Makenzi, a pastor now in police custody after instructing his followers to fast till they die to meet Jesus in heaven.

The death toll jumped to 47 by Sunday night.

Speaking on the discovery, Malindi Sub-County police chief John Kemboi said more shallow graves on the land owned by the pastor arrested on April 14 for cult-related activities still need to be dug up.

Police discovered 15 malnourished people in the church. Four of them died shortly later. On the pastor’s orders, the followers said they were fasting to die to meet Jesus.

The pastor had been previously arrested and detained by the Kenyan police over the deaths of children, first in 2019 and in March 2023, but later let off the hook on bail.

He has a pending case in court.

