44,099 job applicants fail Civil Service recruitment screening in Adamawa

By Tom Garba

In a stunning development, the Adamawa State Civil Service Commission has disqualified 44,099 of the 96,102 applicants vying for positions in its ongoing recruitment exercise, citing failure to meet basic requirements.

The announcement, made by Humwashi Wonosikou, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, has sparked widespread reactions across the state, where unemployment remains a pressing concern.

Following the initial screening, only 52,003 candidates were cleared to proceed to the next stage of the recruitment process. Wonosikou attributed the mass disqualification to a range of errors and ineligibility issues.

“Some applied with the wrong qualifications, like NCE certificates that were not part of the advertised process. Others entered mismatched fields of study, uploaded incorrect documents, or were simply too old for the roles,” he explained.

The recruitment, aimed at bolstering the state’s civil service, drew an overwhelming response, reflecting the high demand for stable employment in Adamawa, where the unemployment rate aligns with Nigeria’s national figure of 33.3% as of 2020.

The rigorous screening process underscores the Fintiri administration’s commitment to merit-based hiring, but the scale of disqualifications has raised concerns among applicants and observers about clarity in the advertised criteria.

Wonosikou urged the 52,003 shortlisted candidates to prepare diligently for the upcoming stages, noting that new requirements would be published soon. “Every step forward in this process is about ensuring that only the right, qualified individuals are selected to serve the good people of Adamawa State,” he assured, emphasizing transparency and fairness.

The disqualifications have ignited debates on social media and in local communities, with some applicants claiming the requirements were unclear, while others praised the commission’s strict standards.

“It’s painful to be disqualified, but I understand the need for qualified people,” said Aisha Mohammed, a 28-year-old applicant from Yola. Meanwhile, critics argue that the state should invest in pre-application guidance to reduce such widespread errors.

The next phase will be closely watched, with shortlisted candidates and the public awaiting further details on the path to securing these coveted roles.