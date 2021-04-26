400 BDC operators funding Boko Haram, Ndume tells FG

Senator Ali Ndume, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, has called on the Federal Government to reveal all of the over 400 Bureau De Change operators recently arrested for allegedly supporting the Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria.

In an interview with journalists in Abuja on Sunday, Ndume, who represents Borno South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, made the call.

Senator Bukola Saraki, whose senatorial district is currently under attack by Boko Haram terrorists, has also requested an open trial for all suspects.

Last month, Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, said the Nigerian government had arrested some Bureau De Change operators who were facilitating money transfers to Boko Haram terrorists.

He said that some Nigerians working with the BDC operators were moving money to the sect from the United Arab Emirates.

“Bureaus de change are facilitating money to terrorists,” he said. We’ve also collaborated with the United Arab Emirates.

“Convictions have been obtained of Nigerians who send money to Boko Haram terrorists, and this occurs both domestically and internationally.

Shehu had previously said, “I assure you that by the time we finish this investigation, the shocking information would surprise many Nigerians.”

Several people were detained by security agents in a nationwide crackdown on alleged Boko Haram financiers and associates, according to reports.

The suspects were reportedly being held in military and DSS facilities in Abuja and other locations.

Nigerians, according to Ndume, have a right to know what the government is doing about the suspects.

“The Presidency recently said that revealing the names of those who are supporting the Boko Haram insurgents would shock Nigerians,” he said.

“Can you imagine that Boko Haram is being funded by 400 Bureau De Change operators?

“What would the government do with the BDC operators if they are seized now? The White House has already stated that their case is private. What’s the deal with the secrecy?

“The presidency should expose the identities of all the BDC operators so far arrested and carry out their trial in public.

“If any of them is innocent, he should be allowed to go while those found guilty must be made to face the music.

“When I was wrongly accused, I was tried publicly and I was vindicated. The trial lasted six years in an open court. If there is any criminal act linked to anybody. No matter how highly placed, let the evidence be placed before the public, there should be no secret trial.

“Nowadays, criminals are arrested and paraded without further action. Nobody knows what happens to the people who killed 11 soldiers in Benue State recently?

“What happened to those who beheaded policemen in Cross River State?

“If everyone is doing what he is supposed to do as defined by our constitution and laws, we would not have these problems. Citizens should expose suspicious movements.”

Ndume said there was no big deal about the US government issuing a travel advisory to its people preparing to visit Nigeria.

He said, “America has the right to advise its citizens on the issue of security just the same way I won’t advise anybody to travel anyhow within Nigeria.

“There is no big deal about the American travel advisory to its citizens wishing to come to Nigeria.

“The truth of the matter is that we are facing security challenges that is more intense than the situation before now especially with the new dimensions in addition to the existing ones.

“It is a matter of concern. I am of the view that security and welfare of the citizens should remain paramount.

“We need more personnel in the military and security forces with modern equipments to prosecute the war.

“All hands must be on deck. Citizens must provide useful information while the security agents should be adequately empowered with modern weapons to enable them to act fast whenever information are provided.

“I am scared and worried because I don’t have anywhere to run to. Right now I don’t have visa to any country.

“Nigeria is the only country that I have that is why I am so passionate about my country. I believe so much in this country that is why I don’t travel out for my holidays.

“I spend all my holidays traveling from one state to another with members of my family. That is why the current security situation is of great concern to me.”