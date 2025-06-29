40% of Nigeria’s roads in poor state despite trillion-naira sector growth – Expert warns

..says only 15% are papaved

By Ukpono Ukpong

Despite a reported 8% growth in Nigeria’s construction sector valued at ₦25.72 trillion in 2025, over 40% of the country’s road network remains in poor condition, with only 15% paved, posing a major threat to sustainable economic development.

This alarming revelation was made by the Deputy National Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Highway and Transportation Engineers (NIHTE), Engr. Dr. Bola Mudasiru, at the 2025 Public Lecture and Induction Ceremony organised by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Lagos Branch, in collaboration with NIHTE.

Dr. Mudasiru, who delivered a paper on the theme “Nigeria Transportation Infrastructure: Navigating Progress, Challenges and Opportunities for Sustainable Growth”, described transportation infrastructure as the literal and figurative backbone of Nigeria’s economic growth.

“Efficient movement of people and goods are essential for productivity, competitiveness, and sustainable growth,” he said, stressing that as Nigeria diversifies its economy beyond oil, the quality and coverage of its transport systems will determine the pace and inclusivity of development.

He revealed that Nigeria’s infrastructure stock currently stands at just 30% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), far below the 70% benchmark set for middle-income economies.

“This significant gap reflects decades of underinvestment, maintenance neglect, and planning challenges.

“Addressing these fundamental issues requires not only increased funding but also substantial reforms in project selection, implementation approaches, and asset management practices.” he said.

While noting that the transportation sector accounts for over 30% of GDP-linked activities, powering industrial operations, agricultural distribution, and service delivery, he however, revealed that the foundation of this sector, which is the road network, remains largely weak.

“Over 200,000 km of roads form the primary transport infrastructure, carrying approximately 90% of passenger and freight traffic. However, only about 15% are paved, resulting in poor connectivity and significantly increased vehicle operating costs across regions,” he stated.

Speaking further, Dr. Mudasiru also lamented the underperformance of the railway system, even as he acknowledged improvements like the standard gauge lines linking Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, and Kaduna. He stressed that the narrow-gauge network still requires modernisation.

“The railway infrastructure spans roughly 3,500 km of rail lines but operates with limited capacity. This underdevelopment means rail contributes less than 1% to the transportation sector’s overall GDP despite its massive potential,” he said.

Turning to the aviation and maritime sectors, he pointed out that only six of Nigeria’s 22 airports offer international connections, and just three handle 92% of total passenger traffic.

In the maritime domain, he said six major seaports manage 90% of the nation’s import and export activities, with Lagos ports facing significant congestion.

“Inland waterways remain underdeveloped despite their potential,” he added, although the inauguration of the Lekki Deep Sea Port in 2023 offers new hope, with its capacity to handle 2.5 million containers annually.

Highlighting the broader economic impact, Dr. Mudasiru noted that the total value of used vehicle imports surged from ₦325.05 billion in 2022 to ₦1.063 trillion in 2023, a 226% increase, further justifying the need for improved road infrastructure to support Nigeria’s population, now estimated at 229.2 million.

On the challenges, he identified key issues, including the ₦500 billion annual maintenance deficit, policy inconsistency, regulatory uncertainty, and premature infrastructure deterioration.

“The rapid growth in vehicle ownership has accelerated road deterioration, with many highways carrying traffic volumes far beyond their design capacity, especially due to unregulated truck movements,” he warned.

“The maintenance funding deficit is estimated at NGN 500 billion annually, creating a vicious cycle where roads deteriorate faster than they can be repaired. This underinvestment in maintenance ultimately leads to much higher reconstruction costs,” he cautioned.

Calling for urgent reforms, Dr. Mudasiru advocated for stronger legal frameworks to guide private sector investment and ensure sustainability in infrastructure delivery.

“Nigeria has made significant strides in transportation infrastructure development, yet much work remains to create a truly world-class, sustainable system.

“The coming years will be defined by how effectively the country balances ambitious expansion with maintenance needs, technological innovation with fundamental connectivity, and economic imperatives with environmental responsibilities.” he said