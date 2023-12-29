4 southwest governors pay condolence visit to Akeredolu’s family

Oyo state governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, represented by his deputy, Barrister Bayo Lawal, is currently receiving four other Southwest governors at the Executive Chamber of the governor’s office, Agodi Secretariat Ibadan.

The four southwest governors are Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke; Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun; Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji while the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is yet to arrive.

The visit is premised on the demise of the former governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who died on Wednesday, 27th December 2023.

Daily Independent reports that the governors converged at the Oyo governor’s office to make a general condolence visit to the family of the passed-away governor at his residence in the Jericho area of Ibadan.