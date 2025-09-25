4 soldiers bag life imprisonment each for illegal arms deal, aiding terrorists

In a decisive move to uphold military discipline and safeguard national security, the Nigerian Army has sentenced Four soldiers including two senior non-commissioned officers serving in 7 Division of Nigerian Army, under Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) in the North East have been sentenced to life and long-term imprisonment for illegal arms trading and aiding enemy forces.

An Army, Special Court Martial (SCM) convened by Brigadier General Ugochukwu Unachukwu, Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander, Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) handed out the sentences in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The Special Court Martial sat at the Headquarters Theatre Command Officers’ Mess, Maiduguri, on 18 September 2025 .

President of the SCM, Brigadier General Mohammed Abdullahi, announced that defendants: Sergeant Raphael Ameh, Sergeant Ejiga Musa, and Lance Corporal Patrick Ocheje were found guilty as charged , convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

He said that Corporal Omitoye Rufus received a 15-year prison sentence.

Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 7 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Haruna Mohammed Sani, disclosed this in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

Lt. Col. Sani said the convicted soldiers pleaded guilty to multiple charges including theft, unlawful dealing in ammunition, offenses relating to service property, and aiding the enemy — all punishable under the Armed Forces Act (AFA), Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (CAP A20) 2004.

He said web of criminal collaboration was uncovered during the trial.

Sgt. Ameh, who served as an armourer at 7 Division Garrison, was found guilty of conspiring with the late LCpl Ogbogo Isaac and they stole ammunition from the division’s arms store.

The duo worked with Inspector Francis Ajayi and Francis Manasseh of the 30 Police Mobile Force (PMF), smuggling weapons concealed in bags of beans to Enugu and Ebonyi States — where the items ended up in the hands of criminals.

Ameh reportedly received proceeds from this illegal operation through over 100 bank transactions between July 2022 and June 2024.

In a similar breach, Sgt. Ejiga Musa, armourer at 195 Battalion, collaborated with LCpl Patrick Ocheje and PMF Inspector Francis Manasseh to traffic AK-47 rifles and large volumes of ammunition.

He reportedly collected over ₦500,000 in illicit sales. His arrest followed a failed attempt to sell ammunition to Inspector Francis Ajayi.

Cpl. Omitoye Rufus was convicted for selling 40 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition to Inspector Enoch Nwokolobia, while LCpl. Ocheje, stationed at Forward Operating Base Molai, was persuaded by Inspector Manasseh to divert ammunition intended for counterinsurgency operations to militias involved in communal violence.

The Court Martial also also found that Ocheje received 20 rounds of PKT ammunition from Sgt. Ejiga Musa for onward sale to terrorist groups. He was also found guilty of stealing an AK-47 rifle belonging to a fellow soldier.

Special Court Martial President Brigadier General Abdullahi, lamented the betrayal of trust by the convicts in his closing remarks, saying “the activities of these bad eggs are not only a violation of the law but a betrayal of the trust, discipline and honour expected of troops in the theatre.

“This illicit trade directly endangers troops, imperils military operations and undermines national security — it amounts to aiding the enemy.”

He reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to professionalism, accountability, and a zero-tolerance stance toward misconduct.

“The Nigerian Army maintains zero tolerance for gross misconduct, fraudulent and unprofessional practices. Such acts erode discipline, undermine morale and bring the service into disrepute,” he said.

The convictions serve as a strong message that the Nigerian Army will not hesitate to bring to justice any personnel involved in actions that compromise its integrity or threaten the nation’s security.