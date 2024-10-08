37 Lagos LCDAs: Opadokun tasks Tinubu on constitutional recognition

A Chieftain of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Opadokun has urged President Bola Tinubu to push for the constitutional recognition of 37 Local Council Development Areas (LDCAs) in Lagos State.

Opadokun, Secretary-General of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Opadokun said the LCDAs should be recognised as full-fledged Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Recall that in 2003, Tinubu, then governor of the state , created the 37 LCDAs,which have not been recognised by the constitution.

The LCDAs include Agbado/Oke-Odo, Agboyi/Ketu, Orile-Agege LCDA Ajeromi-Ifelodun,Egbeda-Akowonjo, Apapa-Iganmu, Ayobo/Ipaja, Badagry West, Coker /Aguda, Egbe/ Idimu.

Some of the others are Ejigbo, Iba, Odi Olowo/Ojuwoye, Igando/Ikotun, Igbogbo/Bayeku and Itire /Ikate.

Opadokun said despite Lagos having an estimated population of about 23 million people, the state had just 20 LGAs.

The chieftain said making the LCDAs full-fledged LGAs would bring government closer to the people of the state.

Opadokun called on the president to engage the National Assembly on making the LCDAs constitutional, adding that giving them constitutional backing would give the people a sense of belonging.

According to him, being the most populous state in Nigeria and also the economic nerve centre of the country, Lagos also deserves special status.

“”What I believe that the incumbent president should do is to ensure that the 37 LCDAs have constitutional backing.

“Tinubu should make sure the local development areas, which former president Olusegun Obasanjo described as inchoate, make it into the constitution.

“The President should act on that and convince the National Assembly to make moves to ensure they have recognition.

“Once those 37 LCDAS turn to full- fledged Local Governments, the government will come directly to the grassroots and the grassroots will have a sense of belonging,” he said.