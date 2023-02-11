35yr-old woman bags 21yrs imprisonment for luring four teenage girls into prostitution in Delta

A 35-year-old woman, Success James, has been sentenced to 21 years imprisonment for luring four teenage girls into prostitution in Agbor, Delta State.

She was convicted and sentenced by a Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Chief Magistrate Court, sitting in Awka, Anambra State.

The convict was arrested in December last year after the Anambra State Commissioner for Women’s Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo, intercepted four girls aged between 13 and 15 years in Onitsha, who were into prostitution.

The girls confessed that a certain Madam Success, lured them into prostitution, with a promise of a job in a restaurant in Agbor where they would be selling drinks in a beer parlor; but on getting to Agbor, they discovered that it was prostitution work they were brought to do.

The victims were rescued during a raid operation in a brothel owned and managed by the convict.

