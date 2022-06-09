32 killed in fresh southern Kaduna helicopter-aided terror attacks -ADA

By Idibia Gabriel

At least 32 persons have been reportedly massacred in a fresh terrorist attack in Southern Kaduna in Kaduna State, Northwest Nigeria.

Eyewitness account said more corpses are still being found in the bushes.

The helicopter-aided massacre occurred in five villages of Adara natives on Sunday, DailyTimes gathered.

A statement issued by Adara Development Association (ADA), on Wednesday and signed by its National President, Awemi Dio Maisamari, revealed that the death toll as at Wednesday morning rose from 25 to 32, as villagers comb surrounding bushes for more corpses.

“In the latest tragedy, Ungwan Gamu, Dogon Noma, Ungwan Sarki and Maikori villages near Maro in Kajuru LGA were attacked on Sunday, 5th June, 20222.

“The death toll this morning is 32 as villagers comb surrounding bushes for more corpses.

“Seven corpses were found this morning in varying degrees of decomposition.

“The attack started around 12noon and lasted until around 6pm unchallenged by the state. It was carried out by Fulani terrorists mounted on 150 motorcycles, carrying three AK47 wielding persons each.

READ ALSO: Nigerian shippers urged to take advantage of second..

“When the armed killers were carrying out the killing around 3pm, the villagers mobilised to repel the attackers at Maikori village. The valiant natives, who came out in large numbers from neighbouring villages, were already driving back the invaders and taking control of the situation when a helicopter appeared.

“To the horror of the natives, the white-painted helicopter, faced the brave natives instead and started gunning the youths from the air, clearly leaving out the killers who can be distinctly identified by the mode of dressings and from their positions.

“There was no way that poorly-armed farmers, using crude weapons, could face the combined fire strength of better armed herdsmen and a gun-mounted helicopter.

“With no other options, the Adara youths had to scamper for safety.

This enabled the attackers to burn down the whole village,” ADA stated.

The release further stressed that, “The covering fire of the helicopter also enabled the attackers to escape unhurt. As a result of the attack, 25 persons, mostly men were killed, including 16 men, five women, and four children.

“We’re not yet sure how many of the casualties were caused by the gun shots from the helicopter. But some injured persons are taking treatments in various hospitals.

“Some houses were burnt at Ungwan Sarki but Maikori village was completely destroyed. The ECWA church in Dogo Noma was razed down. Some houses in Unguwan Sarki and Unguwan Gamu were also burnt.

“The burial of victims was disrupted yesterday Monday, 6/6/2022 as the Fulani terrorists were sighted in nearby bushes,” it added.

“Furthermore, many people are still missing and some of them are believed to have been abducted by the assailants. So far, not contacts have been made.

“The attacked has caused serious panicking leading to the displacement of thousands of people in the area. Most of the displaced persons, especially women and children are still relocating to places like Katul Crossing, Kachia, Idon and Maraban Kajuru.

“The attack has compounded the already very bad humanitarian situation in Kajuru LGA because Kutura Station and other neighboring villages were similarly destroyed and displaced on 8th April, 2022.

“The Adara Development Association (ADA) wants Nigeria Air Force to thoroughly investigate this incident and determine if the helicopter and the crew belong to the Nigeria Air Force.

“There have been too many reports of helicopters dropping weapons and provisions to bandits in their locations both in and out of Adara Chiefdom. The Nigeria Air Force should speak on this incident to clear the air”, ADA stated.

The association therefore called on government and other people of conscience to come to the aid of their displaced and dehumanized people.

“The ADA also wishes to express its outrage with the Kaduna State Governor for abandoning the people to the mercy of Fulani terrorists”, it stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...