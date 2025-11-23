303 Students Missing After Niger School Attack – Catholic Diocese 

The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora has declared that a total number of 303 students were abducted from St. Mary Secondary School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State early Friday.

The Diocese declared an additional 88 students missing after many parents rushed to the school to retrieve their children were unable to locate them.

Providing an update on Saturday morning, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, revealed that the total number of missing students has risen to 303.

He previously confirmed that 215 students were unaccounted for after the attack, noting also that four female and eight male teachers were abducted.

The Bishop added that the school hosts 430 pupils in its primary section and 199 students in the secondary arm.

He refuted claims by the Secretary to the State Government that the school had been cautioned before the attack.

“We asked the Education Secretary if he received any circular, and he said no; whether he was instructed to send any to us, he said no; and if he was verbally informed, he also said no. Let them explain who received the circular or through what channel it was sent.

“We also contacted the National Association of Private Schools, and they confirmed they received no such notice. The claim that the school was shut down and reopened a few days ago is also false. We are law-abiding,” he said through his aide, Daniel Atori.