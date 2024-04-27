300 golfers attend TYB inaugural captains tournament in Abuja

No fewer than 300 golfers across the country have converged in Abuja for the inaugural captains tournament at the Tukur Yusuf Buratai (TYB) Golf Club and country resort.

Speaking at the event, the captain of the golf club, Maj. General Samson Sunday Jiya said the significance of the week long is to promote golfing as a sport in the country.

“The essence of this event which has brought over 300 golfers across the country is targeted at breaking the barrier or perception that Golf is only an elite game because gathered here are both young and old and even those who have retired.

“There are already over 70 prizes to be won across board and we hope to partner government to deepen golfing in Nigeria,” he said.

Also speaking the Patron of Leader Joe 1808 Foundation, Maj. Gen. Godwin Umelo Rtd. said it is important to inculcate golf as a sport among young Nigerians.

According to him, “Many great golfers in Nigeria today started at very young age which is why it is important to catch them young and teach them the sport so they can grow with the skill,”

Similarly, the Lady captain of the TYB Golf club, Staff Sargent Maureen Apute disclosed that the Lady Golf Association of Nigeria has begun to take deliberate steps to bring in more women into Golfing.