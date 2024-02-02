3 women docked over alleged N712,800 fraud in Ondo

Three women in Ondo State, who allegedly defaulted in payment of a total of N712,800 loan, were on Thursday, dragged before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The three women, Funmilayo Oke, a farmer, 30; Morayo Coker, a trader, 50; and Ajoke Tobi, trader, 40; are facing three-count charge bordering on felony and advance fee fraud.

The Police prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendants on June 25, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at BC Cooperative Finance and Investment in Okitipupa, conspired to commit felony.

Orogbemi said that the defendants each obtained loans – N253,800, N205,200 and N253,800, respectively, totalling N712, 800, from the financial institution, but allegedly failed to pay back.

The prosecutor said that the defendants allegedly gave fake addresses when applying for the loans, received from one Taiwo Agboola, Head of the financial institution’s Cooperative Society.

He said that the defendants later converted the monies to their personal use.

Orogbemi said that the offences committed contravened and was punishable under Sections 516 and 419 (1b) of the Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against them.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Cletus Ojuola, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N80, 000 each and a surety each in like sum.

He added that the sureties, who must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction, must show and present evidence of two years tax payment to the state government.

Ojuola adjourned the case until Feb. 12 for further hearing.