3 Division Nigerian Army celebrates WASA, displays music, culture, tradition

BY KINGSLEY CHUKWUKA

It was a display of rich cultural heritage and traditions from across the country over the weekend, when the 3 Division Nigerian Army, Rukuba Cantonment, near Jos, held its maiden West Africa Social Activities (WASA).

Several traditional troupes representing various ethnic groups in the country were on display to entertain officers and men of the command as well as their families and friends.

The WASA activities, which is an age-long tradition in the Nigerian Army also afforded the personnel to wine and dine with their families and friends.

Speaking during the celebration, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Maj. Gen. Abdulsalam Ibrahim, explained that the WASA activities is marked by the Nigerian Army to end each training year and to usher in the new year.

Gen. Ibrahim said that given the significance of the annual event, the Chief of Army Staff directed all Nigerian Army formations and units to conduct the year 2022 West Africa Social Activities (WASA).

Though not short of speeches, the GOC commended officers and soldiers for their resilience in the face of insecurity assuring them of improved welfare in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s policy.

He charged them not to compromise their standard in the coming 2023 general elections, warning that any personnel found being partisan will face the full penalty.

He, however, explained that WASA is an avenue for them to relax and refresh for the tasks ahead as he commended the State Government for supporting the Army at all times.

In his remarks, the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, represented by his Special Adviser on Security and Intelligence, Maj. Gen. Augustine Agundu (Rtd), commended the officers and soldiers of the division for keeping the peace in the State, adding that the State Government will always partner with the division for the sustenance of long lasting peace.

According to him: “The peace and security that is being enjoyed today is as a result of the concerted efforts of the military and other security agencies in support of the Government of Plateau in its determination to restore Plateau State to its glory of land of beauty and tourism.

READ ALSO: 2023 Elections under Threat as CBN yet to release.

“I must commend the security agencies, especially the Nigerian Army, for your doggedness, resilience and commitment to ensuring the security of lives and properties of the people of the State.

“I commend you all for this feat. I urged all of us to work together to support the efforts of the State in ensuring a peaceful and secured Plateau,” Lalong said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...