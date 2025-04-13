3 Defile Teenager In Gombe

The Gombe State Police command on Saturday paraded 36-year-old Abubakar Ya’u for allegedly defiling a 18-year-old.

This was contained in a press statement obtained by our correspondent signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Buhari Abdullahi.

Abdullahi said, “On 5th April 2025 at about 1600hrs, one individual (name withheld) of Wuro Biriji Quarters, Gombe, reported at Gona Police Station that on 3rd April 2025 at about 1900hrs, Abubakar Ya’u, suspect, lured his 18 years old son, (name withheld) into his room and had anal intercourse with him.”

He disclosed that the suspect was arrested and both were taken to Specialist Hospital Gombe for medical examination and investigation had continued.

Also, Abdullahi noted that Ibrahim Safiyanu alias Media Bakura also lured a 17-year-old to an unknown location where she was defiled.

“On 4th April 2025 at about 1044hrs, one individual (name withheld) of Wuro Dole Village reported that on 2nd April 2025 at about 0600hrs, that Ibrahim Safiyanu, suspect lured his 17 years old daughter, (name withheld), from their home to an unknown destination and allegedly had carnal knowledge of her,” he said.

John Doctor, 19-year-old of Yeri village was alleged to have defiled 12-year-old minor.

Abdullahi noted that both suspect and victim were taken to General Hospital Kaltungo for examination and treatment stressing that the suspect remains in custody as investigation is in progress.

He added, “On 8th April 2025 at about 0845hrs, one individual (name withheld) of Tanga Village, Kaltungo LGA, reported at Awak Police Station that on 5th April 2025 at about 2000hrs, John Doctor, took his 12-year-old daughter (name withheld) to his house and defiled her.”