3 days to polls: There are attempts to subvert Nigeria’s democratic process, UK govt alleges

After earlier hints, albeit allegations by people like Governor El’Rufai of Kaduna State and Governor Ganduje of Kano State amongst others, there are strong pointers that some elements may be working indeed to subvert the democratic aspirations of Nigerians.

The latest allegation is coming from the Government of the United Kingdom. The United Kingdom has disclosed that there are moves by some people to subvert democratic processes in Nigeria.

And this is coming just four days to the Presidential Elections.

However, the UK government said it was monitoring the run-up to the elections closely. In a statement released Tuesday in Abuja by the British High Commission ahead of the 2023 general elections, the UK’s Minister of State for Development & Africa, Andrew Mitchell, explained how important Nigeria is to the UK.

“The UK is aware of attempts to subvert democratic processes at the National or State level. We are prepared to take action against those who engage in or incite electoral violence and other anti-democratic behaviours.

“These actions could include preventing people from obtaining UK visas or imposing sanctions under our human rights sanctions regime,” the Minister said.

The UK government stressed its commitment to supporting credible and inclusive elections, adding that the success of the election was fundamental to Nigeria’s continued democratic growth and the future of regional and global democracy.

“Nigeria matters to the UK, and we are following the run-up to these Presidential, National Assembly and Gubernatorial elections very closely,” Mitchell said.

The UK Government promised to continue to work closely with INEC and Nigerian civil society partners to provide advisory support on electoral and legal reforms, assist in strengthening democratic institutions, and advocate for the importance of civil society engagement in electoral and democratic processes to help deliver credible elections.

While calling for free, fair, and credible elections, the UK urged all actors in Nigeria to intervene proactively to calm any tensions and prevent violence in the periods before, during and after the elections.

