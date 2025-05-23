3 Children die from suspected food poisoning in Katsina

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Three Children have died from suspected food poisoning in Katsina State.

A health expert working with the Katsina Ministry of Health, disclosed this to Journalists on Thursday.

He said the incident occurred at Kaga Hassan Quarters, Magama Jibia area of the State.

Police sources have also confirmed the incident, identifying the victims as Hussaina Ayuba, Ahmed Ayuba, and Nana Ayuba.

He explained that victims died while receiving treatment at Jibia General Hospital after allegedly consuming poisoned food.

“A fourth victim, Hafsat Ayuba, 12, is currently recuperating and still under medical care.

“The sources disclosed that a 20-year-old woman, Fatima Abdulkadir, who prepared the spaghetti noodles allegedly consumed by the victims, along with two others, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

“The scene of the incident was visited by security personnel while those who died were released to their relatives for burial according to Islamic rites”, the health worker added.