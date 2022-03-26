2BABA, CAVEMEN, REMA, SET TO THRILL FANS THIS EASTER ON AFRIKASHRINE TV – SUBSCRIBE NOW!



The legendary platform that birthed and nurtured the Afrobeat music genre the

New Afrika Shrine, is expanding its services into a global, live-streaming platform

starting this Easter Weekend with a trio of performances from Rema, 2BABA,

Cavemen as star performers on afrikashrine.tv.

Afrikashrine.tv is a platform where all Afrobeat lovers can tap into and be part of

these magical performances and happenings at the New Afrika Shrine, any time and

from anywhere in the world.

The original Shrine was created in the 70s by Abami Eda himself, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Following his death in 1997, his eldest children, Femi and Yeni, lovingly built the New

Afrika Shrine in his honour.

The entertainment centre located in Ikeja, Lagos, which serves as the host location of the annual Felabration music festival is set to take the magic that is Afrobeat to every nook and cranny of the world through this exciting new direction.

From May 1, 2022, www.afrikashrine.tv will broadcast live, everything that takes place in the iconic, 2,500 capacity venue. With a monthly payment of just

$5, subscribers will gain full access to the programme which is packed full to the

brim with outstanding live performances from Aramide, Chike, Falana, Discovery

Night, Ayra Starr, Peruzzi, Femi Kuti, Seun Kuti, Made Kuti, and many more! All

live-streamed performances are available for a further seven days.

This transformation of the Shrine into a live-stream venue will cater to a full

programme of live events, featuring many of Nigeria’s most in-demand artistes,

available to subscribers on this platform. In addition to the addictive sounds from the shrine, there will be sprinkles of comedy, dance and drama — a package where

subscribers will have unfettered access to Fela documentaries, historical recordings

and concerts, including never-before-seen footage, from anywhere in the world.

What are you waiting for? Subscribe now to watch these incredible performances on

April 15th, 16th, 17th, live on www.afrikashrine.tv, each day with a limited offer

including 7-day access to rewatch your favourites.

SEE LINE UP BELOW:

● GOOD FRIDAY APRIL 15TH – REMA $5 Pay Per View

● SATURDAY APRIL 16TH – 2BABA $5 Pay Per View

● EASTER SUNDAY APRIL 17TH – CAVEMEN $5 Pay Per View

Special Introductory Offer: All three events for $10.

Go to www.afrikashrine.tv and book your seat from the comfort of your

home to enjoy all performances live-streamed from the Shrine on your mobile

devices.

Available for seven days following the performance.

Visit https://afrikashrine.tv for more information and subscribe now for your all-time

exclusive entertainment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...