28,800 LG workers gain addition under contributory Health Scheme in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Government has begun the enrollment of more than 28,800 local government staff into the state’s Contributory Healthcare Scheme.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nafisa Muhammad Maradun, made this known on Friday while supervising the exercise in Tsafe Local Government Area.

She commended the Zamfara State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (ZAMCHEMA) for spearheading the enrollment campaign across the 14 local government areas of the state.

Dr. Maradun explained that the scheme is designed to provide affordable and quality healthcare services to employees of local government councils, the Agency for Mass Education, and Local Education Authorities.

She assured that the entire 28,800 staff members would be captured before the end of September 2025, adding that the initiative is in line with Governor Dauda Lawal’s declaration of a state of emergency in the health sector.

The Commissioner praised the active collaboration of local government chairmen in facilitating the process and applauded Governor Lawal for his commitment to the total transformation of healthcare delivery under his administration’s Rescue Mission Agenda.

Dr. Maradun urged staff to take full advantage of the scheme, stressing its importance in improving the well being of workers and their families.

She was accompanied during the supervision by the Acting Executive Secretary of ZAMCHEMA, Dr. Iliya Ahmad Sale.