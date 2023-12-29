25 federal government agencies and ministries budget N85 billion for vehicles in 2024

A proposed budget of approximately N85 billion has been earmarked for vehicle purchases by 12 federal government agencies and 13 ministries in 2024.

The staggering figure surpasses the combined budgets of prominent healthcare institutions in Nigeria, including Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH) with N37.6 billion, University College Hospital, Ibadan with N27.2 billion, and Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH), Ife with N19.9 billion.

According to reports from Daily Trust, a breakdown of the proposed allocations reveals significant budgetary commitments towards vehicle procurement by several ministries.

The Ministry of Education leads with an allocation of N17.7 billion, followed by the Ministry of Defence with N9.04 billion, the Presidency with N8.04 billion, the Ministry of Health with N7.4 billion, and the Ministry of Police Affairs with N4.95 billion. Other substantial allocations include the Ministry of Interior with N4.50 billion, the Ministry of Justice with N4.43 billion, the Ministry of Works with N3.71 billion, and the National Security Adviser with N2.56 billion.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation is also slated to receive N1.94 billion.

Further breakdowns indicate significant allocations for various government bodies, including the Ministry of Education headquarters (N6.92 billion), State House HQ (N6.35 billion), Police Formations & Commands (N4.11 billion), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) (N3.63 billion), Ministry of Works headquarters (N3.62 billion), Nigerian Army (N3.18 billion), Nigerian Immigration (N2.23 billion), Directorate of State Security (N1.94 billion), Nigerian Railway Corporation (N1.78 billion), Ministry of Health HQ (N1.74 billion), Ministry of Housing HQ (N1.66 billion), Nigerian Airforce (N1.50 billion), National Rural Electrification Agency (N1.50 billion), Ministry of Solid Minerals (N1.41 billion), and the Nigerian Navy (N1.35 billion).