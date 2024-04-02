235 group leaders pledge 100% support for Oborevwori

By Nosa Àkenzua

The 235 volunteer cum support group leaders under the he aegis of former Presidential Campaign Management Collegiate Council (PCMC), has said they are the most committed, loyal members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, though the group leaders were yet to be empowered, given political appointment by Delta State government.

While group leaders debunked the rumors of forming parallel government in Delta State, they said that they are committed to ensuring that Gov Oborewori – led administration is sustained with formidable structure.

The 235 group leaders made this remark in a press statement made available to journalists in Asaba, Delta State capital.

The statement was signed by by the Secretary of the Directorate, Hon. Prince Philip Igwenwanne, Hon Jeff Ezeagwu, Comr taga Akponine, Comr Chibuzor Agunwa, Barr Emma die, mrs Blessing Okocha , Comrade Taye Kenny Ukoruvi, Hon Okocha Anthony, Chief Francis Ede, Kitika Ogedegbe, Hon Iweka Odiakaose, Comr Jatitor Dickson and Mrs Anthonia Umolu.

The leaders debunked the rumoured insinuation of disloyalty to the party, describing it as evil propaganda by some group of political jobbers that the leaders has plan to form parallel government in Delta.

Recall that the 235 group leaders have the largest members as one of PDP support groups in Delta State during the 2023 Guber election .

The party had three Directorates that registered support groups. First, Delta PDP party’s support group as headed by the former Secretary to Delta State Government, Hon. Ovie Festus Agas and Mother of Government, Dame Nkem Okwuofu.

The second is Delta Political Vanguard (DPV) Support Group as headed by Hon Michael Diden (a.k.a Ejele), Hon. Ifeanyi Ebiogbe and Sanco while the third, which is the largest is Presidential Campaign Management Council (PCMC) called the Directorate of Volunteer/Support Group as headed by Hon. Jeff Ezeagwu, Hon. Prince Philip Igwenwanne and Hon Nkechi Chukwurah.

According to the group leaders, the above are the only recognised support group Directorates during Delta 2023 Guber election.

In the statement, the 235 group leaders said they are hundred percent committed to, solidly behind, and will work with the government of Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori in fulfilment of his M.O.R.E agenda geared towards sustainable, socio-economic development and sustenance of former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration legacies in Delta State.

The group leaders then commended Deltans for their continuous support to Governor Oborevwori’s administration.

While thanking all the PDP leaders who are working hard to ensure that reasonable number of leaders in the Directorate are carried along, the group leaders noted further that its members will continue to give continuous support to Delta State Government even at the grassroots level to succeed.

They then called on PDP leaders, well meaning Deltans to disregard the said rumours, propaganda on parallel government and disloyalty being peddled by some mischievous persons.

The leaders noted that, the said political jobbers should be investigated by Delta State government as their unfaithfulness is known by well meaning political actors in the state.

The group leaders said: “Our labour will never be in vain. Though their mission is to continuously tarnish the image of our formidable Directorate, but God is in control of the situation. The 235 Group leaders then for the second time to passed a vote of confidence on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration, stated that the leaders as the largest PDP support groups in the state have no intention of encouraging disloyalty amongst members of its group or forming a parallel government in Delta State”.

The press statement by PCMC, Directorate of Volunteer/ Support Group reads in parts: “We as 235 Support group leaders only asked for entitlement, a reward. That is, that a reasonable number, percentage of our leaders should be carried along in the affairs of the state after working tirelessly to produce the Governor with the support of other party leaders and Deltans most importantly. We, our members are still loyal, committed to this government and we will continue to support PDP as loyal party members. We have no intention of forming any parallel government in Delta as being peddled by some political jobbers who going round the state to discredit us.

“In a show of solidarity and confidence in the leadership of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori. The 235 Group leaders, the Atiku/Sheriff Directorate of Volunteer/Support Groups, (PCMC) hereby endorses Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for a second term. We unanimously pledged to work closely with the governor and offer unwavering support. We also expressed gratitude to key figures like Mrs. Nkem Okwuofu, Hon. Festus Agas, and Hon. Funkekem Solomon for their encouragement.We restate that we have confidence in leadership of Sen Emmanuel Aguariavwodo as Senior Political adviser to Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori”.

“As support group leaders, we restate commitment to our party and emphasize the unity and strength within their ranks and urge the governor to consider appointing leaders from the 235 registered support groups who have diligently served the party. We also call on the governor to disregard rumors about disloyalty to the party. We hereby state that, we remain focused towards fostering, driving progress in Governor Oborevwori’s administration”.

“We urge the Governor to look into, address our concerns. We as stakeholders and true Deltans worked hard for his victory and we also have exclusive rights to ask for a reward which is in line with the Biblical saying…’Ask it shall be given unto you’. We were part of every Governor Oborevwori’s struggles- electioneering campaign in 2023 Gubernatorial election in Delta State even in turbulent times. Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is a father to all Deltans.

“Our pledge: The Directorate of Volunteer/Support Groups hereby for the second time passes a vote of confidence on our working Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and our highly respected PDP leaders in Delta State. We restate confidence in the leadership of Chief Nkem Okwuofu, mother of government, our leader Hon Festus Agas, Our Leader Rt Hon Funkekeme Solomon, Our Leader Sen. Emmanuel Aguaravwodo and all leaders of our great party”.