23 Defunct CPC Leaders Pledge support, loyalty for Tinubu, APC

By Tom Okpe

Leaders and members of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change, CPC, has asserted their unwavering support and loyalty to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, expressing strong believe and solidarity with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led Government.

The group including, Tanko Al’Makura, former Governor of Nasarawa State, Aminu Bello Masari, Bulama and 20 others, said they stand firmly with the APC, and had never deviated from the believe in President Tinubu.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, the leaders dismissed recent claims that the defection or discontent among CPC stakeholders as, ‘baseless, mischievous, and should be disregarded.’

An earlier report stated that the CPC faction of the APC dumped the ruling Party, to join hands with the Coalition of the former Kaduna State Governor, Ahmed Nasir El’Rufai, termed to be aggrieved members of the APC.

The statement reads: “We categorically state that we have neither left the APC nor do we intend to leave. The CPC bloc remains one of the APC’s foundational pillars, and we are resolute in our commitment to the Party and its progressive ideals.”

The leaders endorsed President Tinubu’s economic and governance Reforms, urging patience and collective support, as the benefits, unfolds.

“We fully endorse the economic and governance reforms led by President Bola Tinubu. While these policies may present challenges, they are crucial steps toward rebuilding our economy and securing a prosperous future for all Nigerians.”

The CPC leaders also called for enhanced engagement and communication within the Party, to foster inclusiveness, reduce tensions, and promote unity saying; “We urge APC leadership to increase engagement with members at all levels,” adding that, “strengthening internal communications will foster inclusiveness, reduce tensions, and enhance support for the Party’s programs.”

The leaders further advised members with grievances to seek redress through constitutional channels within the Party, rather than resorting to public agitation or hasty exits.

“We acknowledge that some members may feel sidelined, but such concerns are not unique to any one bloc, we encourage those affected to seek redress through established constitutional channels within the Party,” the statement added.

The statement was signed by prominent leaders, including Senator Umaru Tanko Al’Makura, Aminu Bello Masari, Mallam Adamu Adamu, and others.

The CPC family has reiterated its commitment to playing a responsible role in the APC’s growth and Nigeria’s progress.