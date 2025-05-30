21 Dead, Dozens Missing In Deadly Niger Flash Flood

BY PATRICK WEMAMBU (With Agency Report)

No fewer than 21 persons have been declared dead with dozen others missing in a deadly flash flood – following a torrential downpour that struck overnight – ravaging communities in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State Thursday.

The floodwaters were said to have submerged and washed away several residential houses along with their occupants.

According to a statement issued by the Acting Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Ibrahim Hussaini, the disaster struck the communities of Tiffin Maza and Anguwan Hausawa in Mokwa town during heavy rainfall of high intensity that lasted for several hours.

The floodwaters submerged and washed away over 50 residential houses along with their occupants, resulting in significant casualties and property loss.

In response, NSEMA, in collaboration with the Mokwa Local Government Authority, local divers, and courageous volunteers, launched immediate search and rescue operations to find survivors and recover bodies.

Officials said 21 people died from the flash flood. However, as at the time of filing this report, three survivors — a woman and her two children — were receiving medical treatment for injuries and trauma at the Mokwa General Hospital.

“So far, 21 corpses have been recovered, while search and rescue efforts are ongoing to locate more than 10 persons still missing,” Hussaini said.

NSEMA has assured the public of continued efforts to provide support and relief to the affected families and communities.