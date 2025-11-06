2030 Is Coming, but So Is More Smoke in Many Nigerian Kitchens

BY HOPE LEKWA

In over 100 million Nigerian households is the familiar habit of fanning firewood embers early in the morning to start the day’s cooking, a tradition that has been passed down from generations, but not without its problems. For many Nigerian homes, cooking isn’t only about food; it’s the heartbeat of home. How we cook and the foods we cook stem from deep traditions and norms that reflect history and the culture that birthed these delicacies we have come to love and appreciate.

At the same time, this cherished habit is a daily negotiation with hardship, carrying serious health and socioeconomic consequences for households, especially for women and girls who shoulder the burden. Each morning, women and girls inhale toxic smoke that silently damages their lungs and eyes, increasing the risk of chronic respiratory illnesses and vision problems. Beyond the physical toll, the time spent gathering firewood and tending fires robs them of opportunities for education, income, and personal growth. In this, we now see that what begins as a cultural ritual often becomes a cycle of sacrifice in which tradition and survival collide.

To remedy this and reduce this inequality, the National Clean Cooking Policy (NCCP) set out an ambitious vision to accelerate 48% of Nigerian households from polluting fuels such as firewood, charcoal, and kerosene to cleaner alternatives, primarily cooking gas. This shift is critical not only for improving public health by reducing indoor air pollution but also for curbing environmental degradation linked to deforestation and carbon emissions. While this is an ambitious plan, the challenge remains that less than 20% of Nigerian households currently use cooking gas or other cleaner cooking methods, which casts significant doubt on the attainability of this goal.

Concerns about the policy’s feasibility stem from its ambitious timeline, as 2030 is only five years away. Yet adoption of clean cooking solutions remains low, hindered by several persistent barriers. Unsustainable subsidies have made gas stoves and cylinders unaffordable for many low-income homes, while inconsistent supply chains and unreliable distribution networks limit access, especially in underserved areas. On top of this, low consumer awareness and scepticism toward new technologies further stall progress. Together, these challenges make it difficult for households to transition away from traditional fuels, despite the urgency of the policy goals.

The Role of Behavioural Change in Overcoming Barriers

While infrastructural and economic hurdles are significant, perhaps the most overlooked challenge lies in human behaviour itself. The NCCP acknowledges this through provisions for awareness campaigns and community engagement, but those campaigns will remain insufficient if they are not preceded by a behaviour-centred approach to ensure sustainability.

This means conducting thorough behavioural assessments before rolling out subsidies or distribution programs. By understanding local motivations, such as the social status tied to modern appliances or fears of gas explosions, policymakers can design targeted nudges that will yield high impact. Without this foundation, even affordable gas cylinders may gather dust, as seen in past pilots where uptake dropped after initial enthusiasm waned.

In time past, India’s Ujjwala scheme distributed millions of LPG connections but saw refill rates plummet without ongoing behavioural support, until targeted education campaigns boosted sustained use. Similarly, in Kenya, community-based programmes using behavioural nudges like group cooking demos increased clean stove adoption by over 25%.

Locally, biogas pilots in Nigeria have shown promise but faltered due to maintenance issues tied to user habits. Recent integrations, such as e-cooking into the policy’s implementation plan, could appeal to savvy urban youth, but only if preceded by awareness and plans to overcome electricity reliability and cost concerns. The key takeaway: Behaviour-centred designs turn one-time interventions into enduring changes

Charting a Path Forward

For the NCCP to succeed, immediate action is needed. There is need to mandate behavioural research in all projects, allocating at least 20% of budgets for strategic awareness and training. Strengthen multi-stakeholder platforms for real-time monitoring and adaptation. Explore innovative financing, such as debt-for-nature swaps focused on clean cooking, to make solutions accessible.

We also need to see this to be seen as a gendered issue by prioritising gender-sensitive approaches that empower women and girls as decision-makers while respecting men’s roles in families, and by tracking progress through clear metrics that measure sustained adoption and health outcomes, as outlined in Nigeria’s updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0).

To truly make clean cooking sustainable, it needs to be woven into energy policies at every level, national, state, and local, so that efforts are aligned and consistent across government. This means not treating it as a side issue, but as a core part of energy planning. At the same time, the private sector has a vital role to play by strengthening the clean cooking value chain.

That includes improving how products are made, distributed, and marketed, using technology to boost efficiency, and offering smart incentives that make clean cooking solutions more attractive and affordable for everyday households.

Charting a path forward, we can employ smart modelling tools to simulate long-term scenarios, exploring pathways under business-as-usual, moderate climate mitigation, and ambitious net-zero targets up to 2060. This can inform adaptive strategies in deployment, behavioural campaigns, etc. While meeting immediate needs. By focusing on practical solutions and long-term impact, the NCCP can turn its big ambitions into real change for millions of Nigerians.

Hope Lekwa is a sustainability and policy researcher with a focus on climate change and health.