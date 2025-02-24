2027: We’ll not allow anyone to manipulate us – Damagum

By Samuel Luka

The acting National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Iliya Damagum has disclosed that the party will not allow anyone cause division within its fold as it prepare ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Damagum who was speaking at the Northeast zonal congress of the party in Bauchi on Saturday, commended party members and the delegates for their peaceful conduct during the exercise.

The Acting National chairman of the party who said that the PDP has become like a new party in Nigeria because external forces are working hard to cause division in the party, urged party members and supporters to remain committed its ideals of moving the country forward.

“Let me inform you that whatever you are hearing, I want to encourage you to know that your party is in the hands of leaders who are poised to do justice and lead the party to progress”, he assured.

Addressing the elected party officials, Damagun, tasked them to go back to their respective domains and enlightened the people on why PDP should come back to power in 2027 in order to salvage the country from hunger, insecurity and poverty.

“Tell Nigerians at the grassroot that all these challenges of insecurity, poverty, hunger confronting them would be addressed if PDP clinches power in 2027. Nigerians have not forgotten how good they had it while we piloted the affairs of this country before the coming of these people”, he said.

“I urge you to go back to your respective areas of assignment and tell the people that it is high time vote for the PDP. We are law abiding but we can not allow anyone to manipulate us”, he said.

Damagun described the peaceful nature of the party’s zonal congress as a clear indication that PDP is one indivisible party in the subregion.

“That is why you can see that all our Governors and other party leaders from the northeast are here in Bauchi state today. We have conducted our zonal congress peacefully”, he said.

Damagun who disclosed that before the congress, arrangements were made for consensus for all the positions in the party, explained that the votes cast were done in fulfilment of the constitutional guidelines to authenticate their election as the party’s zonal officials for Northeast.