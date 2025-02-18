2027: We never said Presidency is zoned to South East – LP

By Tom Okpe

Leadership of the Labour Party, LP has denied zoning the 2027 Presidential ticket to the South East.

The Party said in Abuja on Monday, through its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, while speaking with journalists in his office, Abuja stated that for emphasis and clarity, the Party has not, and will not zone any of its positions to any geographical zone or individual.

In a statement released on Sunday titled, “2027: Labour Party still available for Ndigbo, to realise Presidential bid – Abure,” the Party did not say, it has zoned the Presidency or any of its positions in the coming election.

Ifoh said: “The Party was emphatic on its position that though, it made its platform available for the South East to pursue its political aspirations in the 2023 election, it will not close its doors to the zone if it chooses to work with the party in future elections.

“The National Chairman, Barr Julius Abure on Saturday while speaking at a gathering of South East members of the Party in Federal Capital Territory, FCT only advised that Ndigbo can still achieve the Presidency, if they are more united, and able to reach out to other groups, and, LP is a veritable platform for their aspiration.

“Our Party is a National Party, and has large followership across the country, therefore, the issue of zoning does not arise. In 2023 general elections, the party won seats in the North and across the Southern States and we are working hard to surpass that achievement in future elections. Candidates of every position must emerge through highly competitive and democratic processes as the Party constitution does not permit zoning.

“We therefore, regret the misinterpretation of the Party’s noble intention by a section of the media.

“Our Party was quoted out of context. However, we are excited by the deluge of concerns raised by the public over the misinformation, it clearly shows the level of love and trust Nigerians have for the Party and how far they are willing to support the us, in the task of repositioning Nigeria and ensuring that democracy works again in our dear country.

“We seize this opportunity to call on Nigerians to have faith in the Party, support us for the huge task ahead. We will not fail you. Together, we shall overcome.”