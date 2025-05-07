2027: Tinubu doesn’t need Kwankwaso to win Kano – Mustapha Kano

By Samue Luka

As Nigeria continue to witness political permutations ahead of the 2027 general elections, a political analyst, Shu’ayb Mustapha Kano has declared that the incumbent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not require the support of former Kano state Governor, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to win majority votes in the state.

Speaking to newsmen in Bauchi Tuesday, Mustapha Kano argued that all that the president requires to win Kano state is the support of the deputy senate president, Senator Barau Jibrin.

Shu’ayb Mustapha Kano, also a seasoned writer and a public commentator said what has been turning the political firmament turtle currently in Kano is the speculation being peddled by some politicians who are exceptionally good at fabricating stories and disseminating them, that Kwankwaso has perfected plans to cross-carpet to the governing APC to assist Tinubu retain his seat beyond 2027.

According to the Analyst, most of the people peddling the political rumour are people hired by Kwankwaso himself to clear the coast for him by dissipating false information in some radio stations in Kano and in the social media that it is President Tinubu who has been mounting pressure on him to join the APC.

He stressed that such people are doing that, so that by the time Kwankwaso finally defects to APC, the people of Kano, particularly his blindfolded supporters won’t see him as a turncoat politician who moves from one political party to another after every election for his personal or selfish interest.

“I wonder why, if this rumour making its round within and outside Kano is true that the President once said; “without Kwankwaso joining the APC, he would not win reelection in forthcoming election,” he added.

Shu’ayb Mustapha Kano said “I am at a loss that, a well-groomed grassroot politician of Tinubu’s standing would ever make such a politically baneful statement lionizing the paperweight presidential candidate of the mushroom political party called NNPP.”

The political Analyst added, “I don’t think, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who has in his political camp, the Deputy Senate President Sen. Barau I. Jibrin in Kano should have any cause for alarm retaining his seat in 2027.”

He stressed that, “If you could remember, inspite of all the alleged electoral malpractice in the Kano North Senatorial district, Kwankwaso couldn’t be a stumbling block on the path of Senator Barau I. Jibrin to a landslide victory.”

He expressed optimisms that if Barau Jibrin who is now the apple of the eyes of the people of Kano State clinches the APC’s gubernatorial ticket come 2027 in Kano, it is not going to be a piece of cake for the APC to wrest power from the dying NNPP.

Mustapha described Kwankwaso as nothing more than the Hausa proverbial snake which doesn’t dig its own hole but chases away other harmless rodents and reptiles and mercilessly take over their holes.

He dared Engr. Rabi’u Kwankwaso to prove his mettle by remaining in the NNPP till 2027 and see if he can win election even in his Local Government of origin again, saying that the popularity of Kwankwaso is rapidly diminishing in the state owing to his funny act of cross-carpeting to any political party in power.

“Lest it slips my memory, the NNPP wouldn’t have been declared winner of the 2023 gubernatorial election in Kano had the APC not toyed with Senator Kawu Sumaila who was not treated as he should be treated by the the leadership of the governing APC in Kano”, he said.

He further claimed that Kwankwaso has never won election in the politically-sensitized Kano South Senatorial District which produced late Abubakar Rimi, until when they pleaded with Kawu Sumaila who was jettisoned by his own party (APC) in favour of Senator Kabiru Gaya who at that time was the political pet-hate of the people of his senatorial district, who by all means wanted to replace him with Kawu Sumaila.

“Had Kawu not given them those votes they would have been nowhere near the Kano state government house by now.

He said fielding Senator Barau Jibrin by the APC as its gubernatorial candidate in 2027 in Kano, will be a surefire way for it to reclaim Kano.

“It will also give President Tinubu more than the votes Kwankwaso, as presidential candidate scored in Kano in 2023 because presently in Kano, there is no single polling booth you will go to and you won’t hear people saying that if Senator Barau is given the gubernatorial ticket in 2027, they will vote for all the candidates vying for one position or the other under the aegis of the APC regardless of the candidates’ region or religion”, Mustapha noted.

He added that, “I am sure about it that the ever-growing popularity of Senator Barau Jibrin has outshone that of Engr. Rabi’u Kwankwaso because of his unequalled generosity and proudest achievements in not only his Kano-North Senatorial District but also in Kano State as a whole.”

He said in Kano today, there is no Local Government you will go to and you don’t find at least three or four capital projects worth billions of naira executed by Sen. Barau Jibrin from his personal purse because he sees politics as a sacrificial vocation.

According to him,”The Deputy Senate President through his empowerment scheme has touched and changed the lives of thousands of our underprivileged youths for the better and this cuts across all the three senatorial districts in Kano particularly through his domestic and external scholarship programme.

He added that the initiative is gradually becoming an elixir of youths as it has drastically reduced the menace of miscreant youths (Yan Daba) in Kano.